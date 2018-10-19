हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amritsar

Left venue before accident: Najvot Kaur Sidhu on Amritsar train tragedy

Navjpot Kaur Sidhu on Friday evening clarifies that she had just left from the 'Ravana dahan' event when the accident happened which killed over 50 people and injured over 70.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Navjot Kaur, who is the wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu was present during the event at Amritsar when a fast-moving train mowed over people, claiming lives of over 50 and injuring over 70. 

Eyewitnesses who were present at the event said that Navjot Kaur left the event as soon as the accident happened. 

While later, Kaur confirmed that she had just left the event when following which she received a call that an accident had happened at the venue. 

Karu later reached Civil Hospital where the injured were taken. "People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed," she said.

MP from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla was present at Civil Hospital and said "probe will be conducted into the incident, action will be taken against those found guilty, even if it is Navjot Kaur Sidhu."

More than 50 people were killed and 72 injured after a crowd of Dussehra revellers, who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of a Ravana effigy, was run over by a train in Amritsar.

The train was coming from Jalandhar. The incident happened at Joda Phatak where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the railway tracks.

(With Agency Inputs)

