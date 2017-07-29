close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Legislative amendment seeks enhanced US-India defence ties

The amendment to the NDAA 2018 asks Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to develop a strategy to advance defence ties with India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 09:57

Washington: A bipartisan group of three US lawmakers has moved a legislative amendment in the Senate asking the Trump administration to develop a strategy to boost defence cooperation with India to include "common security challenges".

The amendment to the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2018 asks Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to develop a strategy to advance defence ties with India.

It says the strategy should include "common security challenges, role of US partners and allies this defence relationship and the role of path-breaking Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI)."

The amendment was moved by senators Mark Warner, Dan Sullivan and John Cornyn.

Cornyn is the current Senate Majority Whip for the Republican Party and Warner is the vice chair of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

They are also the co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus.

The amendment seeks development of a strategy to advance the Communications Interoperability and Security Memorandum of Agreement and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Cooperation.

If passed by the Congress and signed into a law, the defence secretary and the secretary of state would have to submit a report to the Congress within six month after NDAA is signed by US president Donald Trump.

The amendment notes that NDAA-2017 recognised India as a 'Major Defence Partner' of the United States.

The major defence partner designation is unique to India, and institutionalises the progress made to facilitate defence trade and technology sharing between the US and India.

It elevates defence trade and technology cooperation between the two countries to a level "commensurate with the closest allies and partners of the United States".

According to the legislative amendment SA 490, the designation intends to facilitate license-free access to a wide range of dual-use technologies.

It also facilitates joint exercises, coordination on defence strategy and policy, military exchanges, and port calls in support of defence cooperation between them.

The amendment also asks the defence secretary, the secretary of state and the commerce secretary to produce a common definition of the term 'major defence partner' as it relates to India.

The senate has not voted on NDAA-2018 yet.  

TAGS

IndiaUnited States of AmericaJim Mattis

From Zee News

Ram Nath Kovind elected as President of India, should not be seen as Dalit face now: Centre
India

Ram Nath Kovind elected as President of India, should not b...

Trump condemns North Korea&#039;s latest ICBM test as &#039;reckless, dangerous&#039;
World

Trump condemns North Korea's latest ICBM test as...

200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra
India

200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jolt to Akhilesh Yadav, two Samajwadi Party MLCs resign from party
Uttar Pradesh

Jolt to Akhilesh Yadav, two Samajwadi Party MLCs resign fro...

Uttar Pradesh: &#039;Drunk&#039; cop asks prisoner to buy tobacco- Watch video
India

Uttar Pradesh: 'Drunk' cop asks prisoner to buy t...

CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow expected to release official notification on July 29 (today)
IndiaEducation

CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow expected to release official notifica...

North East

Voting for Northern Angami bypoll begins; ex-Nagaland CM Sh...

WorldAsia

China condemns North Korea missile launch

Art of Living event: New panel denies destruction of Yamuna floodplains
Environment

Art of Living event: New panel denies destruction of Yamuna...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Back with a bang or betrayal in Bihar — Nitish’s sixth oath

DNA Edit | State of Turmoil: Once again corruption has bitten Nawaz Sharif

Nitish was last leader in Oppn who could have posed a challenge to BJP, PM Modi

Health is a rich man’s wealth