Less food but best food, more bio toilets are priorities for Indian Railways

New Delhi: When it comes to food, quality and not quantity is the key for Indian Railways. And when it comes to providing good hygiene to passengers, both matter equally with a statement from the Railway Ministry on Thursday announcing that more than one lakh bio-toilets have been installed on trains since 2011.

Looking at adding to comfort and convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has been working towards improving a number of its services. Food on trains, for instance, has always been a source of passenger complaints but on Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goel once again reminded those involved in catering that there can be no compromise on quality. "The minister said that even if the caterer was giving less variety it was OK, but the quality should be maintained," a railway official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "He also said that an exit policy should be put in place by the railways in case a caterer wanted to discontinue services."

Another highlight of the day was when Railway Ministry announced as many as one lakh bio-toilets had been installed on trains in the last seven years. "Presently, railways has commissioned and operating 27 sections as Green Corridors. All the trains plying on these sections are running with coaches equipped with bio-toilets. Thus, there is no direct discharge of human waste from the trains running on these corridors," the statement said.

