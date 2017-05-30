Less than 20% of African National Congress voters support President Jacob Zuma: Poll

Rabat: Only 18 per cent of traditional voters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party still support President Jacob Zuma, according to a survey on Tuesday.

According to the study carried out by the IPSOS institute on behalf of the eNCA television channel, about 62 per cent of the ANC supporters were opposed to the policies of Zuma.

Zuma, on Sunday, escaped a new motion of no-confidence regarding his impeachment at a conclave of the National Executive Committee of the ANC held from May 26 to May 28 in Pretoria.

After three days of intense deliberations, the committee decided not to vote on this motion.

The IPSOS survey, carried out on a representative sample of 3,500 South Africans of voting age, showed that 65 per cent of ANC voters wanted Zuma to resign as President.

Zuma will leave the post of the ANC head in December. His presidential mandate will end in 2019.