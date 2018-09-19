हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Let BJP leaders get raped by 10 people, we’ll pay them Rs 20 lakh: Haryana AAP chief

Hitting out at the Haryana government, the AAP leader questioned if the value of the honour of a girl is Rs 2 lakh.

Let BJP leaders get raped by 10 people, we’ll pay them Rs 20 lakh: Haryana AAP chief

Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Naveen Jaihind has stoked a controversy by saying that he would pay Rs 20 lakh to any leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they get raped. He made the remark while reacting to Haryana government’s announcement of offering a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the Rewari gangrape victim.

Hitting out at the Haryana government, the AAP leader questioned if the value of the honour of a girl is Rs 2 lakh. He further said that there is no price tag on the honour of a person.

“2 lakh rupay izzat hai kya ek ladki ki? Mukhyamantri sb sharam karo.BJP ka koi neta 10 logon se kukaram karvay, 20 lakh rupay hum denge unko. Izaat ki koi keemat hoti hai kya? (Is Rs 2 lakh the value of a girl’s honour? The Chief Minister should have some shame. Let any leader of the BJP get raped by 10 persons, we will give Rs 20 lakh to them. Is there a price tag on honour?),” said the Haryana AAP chief.

The Aam Aadmi Party disapproved of the comment of the party leader, but asserted that the issued highlighted by him was valid. “What he highlighted is valid, but yes he worded it wrong,” said senior AAP leader Atishi.

The mother of the 19-year-old victim of Rewari gangrape case had returned the compensation cheque offered by the government.

“Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice and not money. It has now been five days and none of the accused has been arrested till now,” the mother of the victim had told news agency ANI.

The Haryana police has constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. While one of the three prime accused has been arrested, the hunt is on for two others. The 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district.

Tags:
HaryanaAAPAam Aadmi PartyBJPNaveen Jaihindrewari gangrape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close