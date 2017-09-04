LeT, JeM cannot justify terrorism, declares BRICS – 10 Facts

Xiamen (China): In a strongly-worded declaration, BRICS nations on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated by terrorist groups, including those based in Pakistan, saying that there can be no justification for any act of terror.

Here are 10 highlights from the BRICS Xiamen Declaration:

1. BRICS calls on all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach to combat terror, including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing.

2. Condemns terror in all its manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stresses there can be no justification for any act of terror.

3. Expresses serious concerns over violence caused by Taliban, IS, Al-Qaida and its affiliates, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

4. Reaffirms that those responsible for committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.

5. The grouping to actively participate in efforts to implement and improve international standards to combat money laundering and terror financing.

6. Stresses the necessity to develop international cooperation, including that of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

7. Calls upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach to combat radicalisation, recruitment, movement of terrorists, supply of weapons.

8. Calls on the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition.

9. Deepening common understanding on global governance, counter-terrorism, major international and regional hotspots, national security and development.

10. Expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the United Nations General Assembly.