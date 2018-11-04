LeT sets up NGO in Nepal with Pakistan's help to launch terror attacks in India: Intelligence report

The latest intelligence report on Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has revealed that the terror group has opened its branch in Nepal with an aim to recruit terrorists to launch attacks on the Indian soil. Sources say that the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu is not just actively involved but is also said to have provided funds for conspiring attack in India.

The intelligence report also reveals that Pakistani agency ISI has opened an Islamic NGO run by an LeT operative. Recently, two ISI operatives working in Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu visited Biratnagar in Morang district in Nepal.

India, which has an open border with Nepal, has often raised concerns of national security due to the porous nature of the borders. Recently, Indian agencies had shared their concern over Pakistan using its High Commission in anti-state subversive activities in Bangladesh and anti-India activities. The input indicates Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka orchestrating terror attacks in Bangladesh and into West Bengal.

Pakistan ISI under the cover of Diplomats meeting secretly to terror groups in Bangladesh and asking them for big terror attacks in Bangladesh and into India.

"One Pak diplomat of Pak High Commission posted in Dhaka held a secret meeting recently with a Bangladeshi terror group and promised to arrange arm training for batch of 100 newly recruited terrorists for suicidal attacks. Input suggest that some of them would be sent to West Bengal for terror attacks after completing training," an intelligence officer told Zee News.

Recently, the Sheikh Hasina government had refused to accept the new Pakistan envoy, alleging that Pakistan is using diplomacy as a cover for ISI activities. Bangladesh Government believes that the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has emerged as a center of anti-government activities as well as activities against India too.

"This is of serious concern to India as well as Bangladesh. We are aware of how Pakistan is using their Diplomats to destabilized India. Most of the diplomats are under-cover agents of ISI. There are reports that Pakistan High Commissions in Dhaka is involved in distributing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN)," an officer working in Security Agency said.

Another Intelligence report sent to Ministry of Home Affairs last month had revealed that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) held a secret meeting to discuss carrying out attacks during the Bangladesh general elections. During the meeting, the terror outfit discussed plans to buy weapons and suicidal vests with the help of other terrorist groups in Bangladesh.

It was decided during the meeting of the JMB to recruit 300 more new cadres before the general election in Bangladesh. The group is also trying to conduct two-week training in Chittagong district with a plan to establish 50 new training centres in various districts of Bangladesh with the help of Lashker terrorists who are of Pakistani origin.

Bangladesh is slated to hold the country's 11th national election in the third week of December this year as the term of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League (AL) party comes to an end in January 2019.