LeT terrorist, who functioned like Headley, had a role in stone pelting in J&K

Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Abdul Naeem Sheikh, who was arrested recently, had an important role in stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, some LeT terrorists located in internal parts of Kashmir were in touch with him.

Sources said that Naeem and one of his associates used to meet the terrorists in Bangladesh. He reportedly used a route via Nepal to reach Bangladesh from Pakistan.

With his contacts in law enforcement agencies, Naeem also helped the terrorists cross the India-Bangladesh border. He then facilitated logistical support to the terrorists in Punjab as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Some ISI agents and other terrorists arrested by the agencies previously revealed in their interrogation that Naeem had an important role in Stone Pelting incidents in Kashmir.

Before his infiltration attempts, he used to conduct reccee in Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh at important government installations and was providing images and videographs to his handlers in Pakistan who used to prepare there further plan accordingly.

Naeem used to make them aware of all movements and happenings in India and was hence given nicknames ‘Kaala Kabootar’ and ‘Courier Boy’.

Naeem knows Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Punjabi and Arabic languages, and used this skill to pose as tourist on several occasions.

A resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Naeem was arrested in Varanasi after being tailed by security agencies for a few months.

The security agencies claimed that he had been roped in on the same lines as David Headley, a Pakistan- American, who is at present serving a prison sentence of 35 years in a US jail for his involvement in terror activities and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.