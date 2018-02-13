LeT terrorists behind bid to attack CRPF camp in Srinagar, two killed by forces

The Jammu and Kashmir police have confirmed that the attempt to attack a CRPF camp in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar was made by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Addressing a press briefing in Srinagar, Kashmir IGP SP Pani said that the security forces gunned down two terrorists in the operation that went on for over 24 hours.

He further said that one jawan of the CRPF suffered injuries in the attack, but was completely out of danger.

The encounter between the terrorists and security forces began on Monday after an attempt to attack a CRPF camp. As the gunbattle continued for over a day, the terrorists went into hiding in an under construction building in Karan Nagar area.

Earlier, terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility for both Sunjwan and Karan Nagar CRPF camp attack.

Saturday's attack on the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu was reportedly the worst in since Uri attacks.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that Pakistan would have to pay for the misadventure.

"All the evidence collected have been compiled. Definitely, they will be given to Pakistan. Even after giving dossiers after dossiers Pakistan has not taken any action," she said.

"Giving the evidence to Pakistan will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure. Intelligence inputs show that terrorists were controlled by their handlers from across the border. Pakistan is expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal and resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration," the Defence Minister added.

However, amid the attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday pitched afresh for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to end violence in the state.

"If Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti say hold talks with Pakistan, they are dubbed anti-national. There is no alternative (to resolve the issue) except by holding talks," she told the state Assembly on the concluding day of the budget session.

"If we (the Kashmiris) don't talk about it (dialogue), who will? Not a Bihari, not a Punjabi," Mufti added. "Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end the bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors but that doesn't matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option," she later tweeted.

