Let us not cross limits: Shatrughan Sinha slams PM Modi for acerbic speeches in Karnataka

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has once again slammed PM Modi for delivering acerbic speeches while campaigning for the party in Karnataka.

PATNA: Apparently sidelined BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering acerbic speeches while campaigning for the party in parts of poll-bound Karnataka.

The actor-turned-politician, who has been very critical of Modi government's policies, disapproved the Prime Minister's aggressive and very hard-hitting remarks made against the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi.    

On the day when the election campaigning in Karnataka came to an end, he the also sought to offer some 'advice' to his party.

In a series of tweets, Sinha tagged PM Modi and said becoming the prime minister does not make anyone the wisest.

''Sir. Today, the election campaign will come to an end. Regardless of Dhan Shakti (power of wealth)..Ultimately Jan Shakti (power of the people) prevails,'' Sinha tweeted in his trademark style.

His tweets also amply reflected his disenchantment over not being invited as a star campaigner for the BJP in the state elections.

''Even though I am uninvited, like in other states, from Bihar to UP to Gujarat as a star campaigner, for reasons best known to all of us, I shall humbly suggest as an old friend, well-wisher and supporter of the party..Let's not cross limits. Let's not get personal. Issues should be conveyed in the most beautiful way, keeping decorum. 'Maryada' and 'Garima' of the honourable PM must be kept intact,' tweeted the Patna Sahib MP.

Interestingly, he tagged both PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in his tweet.

In one such tweet, Sinha questioned the rationale behind PM Modi making the ''PPP'' remark against the Congress party. 

''Why do we come with odd and ridiculous definitions?... Like PPP for INC (Pondicherry, Punjab and Pariwar)'', he tweeted, strongly disapproving the barbs hurled by the Prime Minister at the Congress during his election rallies.

Reactions from Sinha came days after the PM had mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption, and asserted that it will remain "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar" Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The PM apparently made these remarks while addressing an election rally on May 5.

''Results will be announced on 15th. Anything can happen. Being PM does not make anyone the wisest in the country. For being PM requires no qualification....only majority...While for becoming Shankaracharya one requires great wisdom, experience and statesmanship," Sinha tweeted.

''What happens if your definition changes after results and your PPP becomes of the People by the People and for the People, or for that matter turns into Popular People's Party,'' he said in another tweet. 

Sinha concluded by urging PM Modi to ''let the people of Karnataka decide and let the best persons win." 

The state goes to polls on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 15.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Shatrughan SinhaBJPNarendra ModiKarnataka assembly elections 2018Rahul GandhiCongress
