Let's build a new India, free of corruption, terrorism and poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Addressing the nation on the 75th Quit India Movement in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged everyone to work for a “New India” – a country that protects and encourages its women, a country free of poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism, and communalism.

He further added that from 2017 to 2022, the government will work towards achieving goals set by the freedom fighters.

Speaking on GST, PM Modi said “If we can take a decision on GST, we can do a lot more”, adding it wasn't the success of a government or a political party but of the entire nation and a “wonder for the world.”

“There are many small things we can actually do without breaking the law,” he suggested while referring to the country's law and order situation.

“The menace of corruption has adversely impacted our development journey (of India). We need to bring a positive change in this regard,” he added.

Referring to poverty, lack of education and malnutrition, as big challenges faced by the nation, he said, “We need to bring a positive change in this regard.”

He also said that women played an important role in India and that we should encourage them.

On Quit India Movement, the Prime Minister said, “Our freedom was not only about our country. It was a defining moment in bringing an end to colonialism in other parts of the world too.”

"The young generation should learn more about historical events like Quit India movement."

“The Quit India movement marked the rise of a new leadership. They supported Mahatma Gandhi during the movement.

“This is a special occasion – we remember the Quit India movement. Remembering such movements gives us strength as a nation,” he said.

The Lok Sabha will introduce the National Sports University Bill today and also consider the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill and the Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill.