Let's make sure BJP gets a Zero: Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav vow at United India Rally

KOLKATA: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Saturday vowed to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not able to win even a single seat from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in the upcoming elections.

"You make sure BJP gets a zero in Uttar Pradesh, we will ensure that in West Bengal," Mamata said at the United India rally on Saturday.

Akhilesh claimed that since the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has been going back and forth meeting party leaders to strategise.

"The coming together of the SP and the BSP has led to a wave of happiness in the country but left BJP worried. The BJP has been holding meeting after meeting to devise a strategy to win even one seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a mega opposition rally in Kolkata, Akhilesh sought to give a reply to the BJP who has been questioning the opposition parties over their prime ministerial candidate. "They ask, who is PM candidate of opposition parties... We say people will decide the PM candidate from our side. But from their side, this name (Narendra Modi) has disappointed the country, who is your another name?" Yadav said.

Attacking the ruling government, he said that the Centre has forged ties with agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Dorectorate. "While opposition parties have entered into alliance with the common people, the BJP has forged ties with the CBI and the ED," he said.

Akhilesh said the people across the country were celebrating the New Year and this happiness will increase manifold when they will have a new prime minister too.