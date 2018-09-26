Letter from Pakistan threatens to blow up Ambala, other railway stations

A letter received by a senior railway official in Ambala in Haryana has threatened that eight railway stations would be blown up on October 20. The letter was received by Ambala Cantonment railway station director, following which security was increased and checks were conducted.

According to police, the letter might have been sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. Police said that the address mentioned on the letter is from Karachi in Pakistan.

Haryana: Security heightened at Ambala Cantonment railway station after the Station Director found a letter in his office threatening that the station would be blown up. Police say the letter is from Lashkar-e-Taiba & has the address mentioned as Karachi, Pakistan. (25.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/McKll8dsxe — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

The letter further threatens that Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Jakhal, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat railway stations would be blown up. It says that some petrol pumps and temples would also be blown up in October.

Government Railway Police SHO in Ambala confirmed the same to news agency ANI. He said, “The letter states that they would blow up Ambala Cantonment, Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Jakhal, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat railway stations on October 20. It also mentions that the Deras, petrol pumps and temples would also be blown up.

He added that an FIR had been registered and security had been tightened.