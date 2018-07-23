हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIC 2018: No recruitment notification released for Assistant Administrative Officers posts

LIC 2018: No recruitment notification released for Assistant Administrative Officers posts

NEW DELHI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday said that no new recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) for 2018 has been released. Clarifying the same, the company tweeted:

Earlier, there were reports of LIC announcing 700 vacancies for posts of Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO), registration for which were supposedly open from July 25 to August 15 on official website www.licindia.in.

LIC further added that all advertisements for recruitment are published in newspapers and displayed on LIC's official website in its careers section.

