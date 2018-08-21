हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIC Housing Finance Limited Recruitment 2018

LIC Recruitment 2018: 300 Assistant Managers, Assistants & Associates vacancies announced by Housing Finance Limited; Know salary & remuneration

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited has announced 300 vacancies for the posts of  Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in online test and interview.

LIC Housing Finance Limited Recruitment 2018: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited has announced 300 vacancies for the posts of  Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in online test and interview.

LIC Housing Finance Limited Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: 21/08/2018
Closure of registration of application: 06/09/2018
Closure for editing application details: 06/09/2018
Last date for printing your application: 21/09/2018
Online Fee Payment: 21/08/2018 to 06/09/2018

LIC Housing Finance Limited Recruitment 2018: No. of vacancies

Candidates can apply from only one state only.

LIC Housing Finance Limited Recruitment 2018: Remuneration

Assistant:
“The starting basic pay of Rs. 13,980/- per month in the scale of 13980 - 860(1) - 14840 - 940(2) – 16720 - 1060(5) – 22020 - 1230(2) – 24480 - 1500(3) – 28980 - 1565(2) - 32110 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 22,257/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules,” says LIC in its notification.

Associate:
“The starting basic pay of Rs. 21,270/- per month in the scale of 21270 - 1485(3) –25725 - 1665(15) - 50700 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 33,498/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules,” says LIC in its notification.

Assistant Manager:
“The starting basic pay of Rs. 32,815/- per month in the scale of 32815 - 1685(14) –56405 - 1755(3) - 61670 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 52,200/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules,” says LIC in its notification.

Find complete details here

