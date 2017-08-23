close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Lifetime ban' on convicted MPs, MLAs: Supreme Court to hear PIL today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Upadhyay, seeking a lifetime ban on convicted and charge-sheeted Member of Parliaments and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MPs and MLAs) from contesting elections.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 07:49
&#039;Lifetime ban&#039; on convicted MPs, MLAs: Supreme Court to hear PIL today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Upadhyay, seeking a lifetime ban on convicted and charge-sheeted Member of Parliaments and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MPs and MLAs) from contesting elections.

In the previous hearing, the apex court had pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking a clear stand on whether lawmakers be barred for life from contesting elections after being convicted of heinous offenses. It had also sought a direction to the Centre and ECI to fix minimum educational qualification and a maximum age limit for persons contesting elections.

Earlier on July 12, the poll commission took a U-turn on the plea and said it does not want a permanent ban, but it supported the de-criminalisation of politics within a certain framework.The EC, in its short affidavit submitted before the court, has said that the plea made by Upadhyay is "not adversarial" in seeking directives for ensuring that trials of MPs and MLAs are concluded within a year and that such convicts are prohibited for life from the political process. The answering respondent (EC) supports the cause espoused by the petitioner," stated the affidavit, filed by EC Director Vijay Kumar Pandey.

Under the current law, a legislator is debarred for six years from contesting elections once he is convicted for heinous or moral offences. Various pleas have knocked the Supreme Court arguing that the ban should be lifetime at par with the judiciary and executive where a person cannot hold office for life post conviction.The Centre has opposed the lifetime ban on convicted MPs and MLAs.

The Centre has vehemently opposed the suggestion of the EC to bar the legislators, who have been convicted of criminal offences.Submitting its response to the PIL, the Centre has argued that the current debarment for six years is in no way violative of Article 14.A PIL was filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking to set up special courts for speedy disposal of matters related to legislators and to further bar them from contesting elections for life. 

TAGS

lifetime banConvicted LawmakersSupreme CourtPIL

From Zee News

World

83 Nigerian kids used as 'human bombs' since Janu...

World

83 Nigerian kids used as 'human bombs' since Janu...

Telangana: Six killed, four injured as auto hits lorry
Telangana

Telangana: Six killed, four injured as auto hits lorry

Members of Trump&#039;s advisory council on infrastructure decide to quit: White House
World

Members of Trump's advisory council on infrastructure...

India can help improve stability within Pakistan: White House official
World

India can help improve stability within Pakistan: White Hou...

Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism: US S...

10 coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derails in UP, 74 injured
India

10 coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derails in UP, 7...

West Bengal

Salim blames centre, Mamata and media for plight of Bengal...

Madhya Pradesh

260 injured in stone-pelting at 'Gotmar Fair' in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Dear Heena, Triple Talaq is history! Letter from one sister to another

Donald Trump's Afghanistan policy: Should India be worried?

Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code, and the way ahead

Triple Talaq verdict | SC terms 'instant talaq' unconstitutional; here's how the case unfolded

No strangers to the floods: India needs to build resilience in communities through long-term solutions