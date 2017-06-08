Lift ban on Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod​ Muthalik in Goa: GSM

Panaji: Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), floated by a former RSS functionary, has asked the BJP-led government to lift the ban on Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik from entering the state.

The Goa government banned Muthalik's entry in 2015 after the state Home department submitted a report stating that his entry may create law and order problems.

The ban was imposed after Muthalik announced that he would stop 'pub culture' in the tourist state.

"Don't assume that there would be law and order problems with the entry of Muthalik in Goa. The ban imposed on him should be lifted. He is a citizen of India and free to travel to any part of the country," GSM president Anand Shirodkar told a press conference here yesterday.

GSM, the party formed by RSS rebel leader and regional language crusader Subhash Velingkar after the previous BJP government refused to withdraw grants to English medium schools, had contested the state polls held earlier this year in six seats in alliance with the MGP and Shiv Sena.

However, the party failed to make a mark at the hustings by securing only 1.2 per cent of the total votes.

To a question on the aggressive stand of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on the issue of cow slaughter, Shirodkar said it is not a "terror outfit."

"VHP is not a terror organisation. It is an outfit preaching good things and one should not forget that BJP is in power because of RSS and VHP," Shirodkar said.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP), an alliance partner of the ruling BJP, had earlier hit out at the VHP's claims on beef ban saying those who try to create communal disharmony will be dealt with strongly.