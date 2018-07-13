हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Weather

Several parts of northern India likely to witness moderate rainfall over the weekend.

Light rain in Mumbai, intensity of monsoon to increase over Punjab, Haryana
New Delhi: The Met department has predicted that while light rain will continue in Mumbai most of Friday, the intensity of showers is likely to increase over Punjab, Haryana and several parts of Uttar Pradesh over the weekend.

Mumbai has received heavy showers in the last several days and while rains are expected to continue well into the weekend, the intensity could reduce significantly. Already battling waterlogged roads and with civic amenities taking a hit, locals may breathe a sigh of relief as heavy rains take a backseat.

The same cannot be said about north India with heavy showers predicted for Punjab and Haryana. According to private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather, the Axis of Monsoon is running via Punjab and northwestern plains and this could result in rains here becoming heavier. Chandigarh, Ambala, Narnaul and Karnal are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the weekend.

 

 

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh and Meerut too will get heavy showers while Delhi and parts of NCR - which have largely remained dry - could too see wet spells. The weather in the capital is likely to become more tolerable with mercury settling around the 35C to 38C mark.

