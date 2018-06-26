हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
death by lightning

lightning killed five in Jharkhand

All the victims were rushed to a hospital in Bokaro but doctors declared them brought dead.

lightning killed five in Jharkhand
Representational Image

Bokaro/Lohardaga: Five persons were killed and a girl sustained severe burn injuries due to lightning in Bokaro and Lohardaga district, the police said.

Four minor boys were killed when lightning struck a house in which they took shelter during rain and thunderstorm in Alkusha village of Bokaro district.

All the victims were rushed to a hospital in Bokaro but doctors declared them brought dead.

In another incident, a girl sustained severe burn injuries when she was struck by lightning in Jara village in the district. She suffered 65 percent burn injuries and was admitted to the Bokaro General Hospital, the police said.

A Lohardaga district said a farmer was killed due to lightning when he was returning home after working in his paddy field in Perhepat village.

Tags:
death by lightninglightning struck houseThunderstormlighning strikes people

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close