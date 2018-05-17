Lightning strike kills shepherd in Hisar

Hisar: A shepherd was killed after he was struck by lightning while sleeping in a field in Petwar village here, the police said today.

The victim was identified as Ramzan, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

It started raining last night while Ramzan was sleeping in the field and a thunderbolt struck the area, police said.

He was hit by lightning and died on the spot, they added.

Ramzan had come to Haryana along with a few other shepherds three months back as water scarcity in Rajasthan made grazing sheep difficult.