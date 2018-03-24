India observes Earth Hour, lights turned off at India Gate, Mumbai's CST

New Delhi: Lights were turned off at the India Gate in the national capital to observe Earth Hour on Saturday.

Similarly, lights were also turned off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building in Mumbai in support of Earth Hour.

Lights turned off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building in #Mumbai to observe #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/4OclLMoC2K — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Turning off the lights, even if it's just for an hour, is one of the most common ways to support Earth Hour.

Earth Hour, which draws the attention of people towards the climate change effects, was observed around 8.30 pm across the country.

The several business complexes and important institutions today joined millions around the world by observing Earth hour 2018 between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

The event aims at creating awareness about climate change and the need for a sustainable lifestyle to ensure a brighter future of the planet.

Several hotels too minimised lighting in guest rooms and public areas and relied on power energy saving lights in restaurants and lobby area as they joined the global Earth Hour initiative.

Popular e-commerce company ShopClues also announced to cut down excessive usage of energy.

"As an environmentally responsible organisation, we will be shutting down air-conditioning and unnecessary lights in four floors 6 pm onwards. We believe we should all contribute and do more for mother Earth and not just limit our efforts to that one hour," said a spokesperson of the company.

Several brands organised Cyclothon and Walkathon on Saturday to create awareness about the annual campaign.

WWF-India, in partnership with the Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company, hosted Pedal for the Planet - a Cyclothon and Walkathon - to celebrate Earth Hour on Saturday.

"Pedal for the Planet, a Cyclothon and Walkathon, to celebrate the world's largest grassroots environmental campaign - Earth Hour, brings together people from all over Delhi-NCR, who care and are concerned for our Earth," Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India, said.

(With IANS Inputs)