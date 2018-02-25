Like millions, we will miss Sridevi too, says Tibetan PM-in-exile Lobsang Sangay

Dharamsala: Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Sunday said that he was saddened by the untimely demise of Bollywood icon Sridevi in Dubai.

In his reaction to Sridevi's passing away, the Tibetan leader said, ''Like millions, we will miss her too".

"Sad to learn of the unexpected death of Sridevi. Enjoyed all her movies during Delhi University days. Like millions, I will miss her too," Sangay said in a tweet.

The Tibetan administration is based in the northern hill town of Dharamsala where Tibetans live in exile along with their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Sridevi, 54, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

She was rushed to the nearby Rashid Hospital but pronounced dead on admission.

She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

The iconic actor's funeral is likely to take place on Monday, although there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The untimely death of the screen goddess has plunged the entire country into a pall of gloom and her fans and admirers have expressed shock and disbelief.

The actress is remembered for her performance is some of the iconic Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

The Padma Shri recipient, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.

(With IANS inputs)