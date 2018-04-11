Like the cat who got the cream: Raveena Tandon slams rape accused BJP MLA Sengar

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of rape by a woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Sharing a photograph of Sengar visiting the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Raveena said that the least he could do is look embarrassed.

She tweeted, “Like the Cat who got the Cream. The least he could do is look embarrassed by the whole incident and apologetic for the death of the woman’s father in police custody.”

Like the Cat who got the Cream . The least he could do is look embarrassed by the whole incident and apologetic for the death of the woman’s father in police custody. https://t.co/XglExC0Ip4 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 10, 2018

Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has been facing the heat for not taking any action against the rape accused lawmaker. While Adityanath has assured that no one would be spared in the case, there has been no visible action against the BJP MLA.

Meanwhile, copies of the complaint of the alleged victim, accessed by Zee News, revealed that she had not named Sengar in the first complaint she filed on June 22, 2017. Sengar’s name featured in the case for the first time in a complaint filed by the alleged victim’s mother on February 12, 2018.

The UP Chief Minister is expected to get the an initial report of the findings of the special investigation team (SIT), which visited the residence of the complainant on Wednesday morning.

The wife of the MLA, meanwhile, met Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking “justice” for her husband. She claimed that her husband was being framed because of political issues. “I have full sympathy with the victim, but my husband is being made a scapegoat,” she said. "There's political motive behind this. Make my husband & girl (rape victim) undergo narco test. My daughters are traumatised. We're being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he's being labelled as rapist," she added.