Lilly Singh appointed Unicef Goodwill Ambassador

New Delhi: Indian-origin Canadian YouTube sensation, comedian and author, Lilly Singh was on Saturday appointed Unicef`s Goodwill Ambassador at a special event here.

On the digital platform, the 28-year-old is known as `Superwoman`. Lilly travelled with Unicef to Madhya Pradesh, where she met children and adolescents growing up in challenging circumstances such as extreme poverty, but have been able to bring positive changes to their lives.

In her role as a Goodwill Ambassador, Lilly will use her unique digital presence to engage children and youth and empower them to speak out about the challenges they face.

"I am honoured to join Unicef as a Goodwill Ambassador, and to use my voice to support its mission of reaching every child," Lilly said.

"The children I have met here are overcoming so many challenges -- and they are living proof of what a child can achieve, if given a chance," she added.

One of the many projects that Lilly visited, was the Unicef supported `Youth4Change` initiative -- a leadership programme for young people that brings them together to support their peers and communities in taking action on the issues that impact them the most, such as health and hygiene, protection from violence and exploitation, gender equality and the importance of a quality education.

"It was incredibly inspiring to see free karate lessons for girls that not only builds their self-confidence, but teaches them self-defence tactics to help them face real-life threats of violence and harassment," Lilly said.

Lilly has gained a huge fan base of over 11 million YouTube subscribers. This year, she released her international and New York Times bestselling book "How To Be A Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life", and was also recently cast in HBO`s film adaptation of Ray Bradbury`s "Fahrenheit 451".

In June, Lilly was ranked number one on Forbes Magazine`s Top Influencers List in the entertainment category.

Unicef representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque said: "Lilly is a role model to so many young people, especially girls, and we look forward to the role she will play in generating greater discussion - and greater action - around the value of girls in India and everywhere."

Unicef Deputy Executive Director Justin Forsyth said: "Lilly Singh is already a Superwoman, helping empower girls around the world and we are delighted that she will lend her passion and her powerful voice to speak up on behalf of the most vulnerable children."

Lilly joins the list of other Unicef Goodwill Ambassadors which includes footballer David Beckham; actors Orlando Bloom, Jackie Chan, Danny Glover, Liam Neeson, Priyanka Chopra; Syrian activist Muzoon Almellehan; and pop singers Ricky Martin and Shakira.

