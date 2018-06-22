List of 21 most-wanted terrorists active in J&K; Army set to hunt them down

Jammu: Days after the Centre revoked the month-long suspension of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an exclusive list of at least 21 top Pakistan-backed terrorists active in the state has come to fore. According to Zee Media, the list of most-wanted terrorists has been prepared by Army, which is now expected to launch a major offensive against terror outfits active in the state.
The list includes 11 terrorists from terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, seven from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), two from Jaish-e-Mohammed, one belonging to Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind and a lone terrorist linked to ISJK, who was killed by security forces on June 22, 2018.
Many among those whose name features in the list are A, A+ and A++ category terrorists and wanted in several terror-related incidents.
Here is the list of most-wanted terrorists
Hizbul Mujahideen -(11)
-Mohd Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Moulvi, resident of Kokernag, Anantnag, Category - A+; Joined Hizbul on Sept 2016
-Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Altaf Kachroo, resident of Hawoora, Kulgam, Category - A++; Joined Hizb-ul in 2006; currently HM Division Commander in South Kashmir
-Mohd Abbas Sheikh, resident of Kaimuh, Kulgam; Category – A+, joined in March 2015,
-Umar Majeed Ganai, resident of Such, Kulgam, Category – A++, joined in Dec 2015
-Saifullah Mir, resident of Malangpur, Pulwama, Category – A, joined in October2014,, HM District Commander in Pulwama
-Zeenat-ul-Islam, resident of Sugan, Shopian, Category – A++, joined in Nov 2015
-Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, resident of Tokun, Awantipur, Category – A++, joined in Dec 2012, HM Chief operational Commander Kashmir
-Latif Ahmad Dar alias Haroon, resident of Dogirpur, Awantipur, Category – A, joined in Oct 2014
-Umar Fayaz Lone, resident of Tral, Awantipur Category – A, joined in April 2016
-Manan Wani, ( AMU Research Scholar; resident of Kupwara; Category – B, joined in January 2018
-Junaid Ashraf Sehrai (son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai ): Category – B, joined in March 2018.
Lashkar-e-Toiba (7)
-Abu Muslim, resident of Pakistan, operates in Hajan; Category – Foreign Terrorist / A+, joined in 2017, resident of Pakistan
-Abu Zargam alias Mohd Bha; resident of Pakistan, Operates in Hajan, Category – Foreign Terrorist / A+, joined in 2015, resident of Pakistan
-Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada; resident of Malikpura, Bijbiara, Anantag, Category –A; joined in Dec 2016, LeT district commander in Anantnag
-Shakoor Ahmad Dar, resident of Tengpora, Kulgam Category – A+, joined in September 2016 , LeT District Commander Kulgam
-Mohd Naveed Jad, resident of Pakistan, operates in Pulwama, Category –FT / A+, joined in 2012
-Riyaz Ahmad Dar, resident of Sethargun, Pulwama , Category – A , joined in July 2015
-Mustaq Ahmad Mir, resident of Chak Cholan, Shopian Category – A++; joined in June 2014
Jaish-e-Mohammed (2)
-Zahid Ahmad Wani, resident of Karimabad, Pulwama, joined in June 2017
-Mudasir Ahmad Khan, resident of Midur, Awantipur, joined in January 2018
Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind (1)
-Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, resident of Tral, Awantipur, Category – A++, joined in July 2013; AGH Commander
ISJK (1) (killed on June 22, 2018)
-Dawood Ahmad Sofi alias Danish, resident of HMT Srinagar; Category – A++, joined in August 2016, Chief of ISJK
It is to be noted that in a dramatic development on Tuesday, the ruling BJP at the Centre ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and pulled out of the joint coalition government in J&K.
The BJP was reportedly upset with PDP government s soft posturing for separatists and its insistence on extending the suspension of anti-terror operations which was in force during the holy month of Ramzan. The Centre's move to suspend the military operations was a ''goodwill gesture'' but the same was not reciprocated by the Pakistan-inclined terror groups and their sympathisers.
The decision was also received with criticism as there was no decline in terror attacks, infiltration attempts and cross-border firing from Pakistan.
What then came as a major blow to the PDP-BJP ties was the cold-blooded killing of the 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari and army riflemen Aurangzeb, which saw the opposition launching a barrage of attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime at the Centre.
President's Rule was imposed in the state a day after the BJP pulled out of the alliance and the coalition government here.
The imposition of President's Rule has given a free hand to the armed forces to carry out anti-terror operations as there will be no apparent pressure on them from the state government.
In the first gunfight with security forces after Jammu and Kashmir was put under Governor's Rule, four terrorists belonging to the Islamic State terror group were killed on Friday in Anantnag district.
This is the first official confirmation of any IS militant being killed in Kashmir.
"The slain terrorists were reportedly affiliated to Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), " Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid tweeted.
On its website in 2017, the Islamic State had said that its Indian affiliate, Ansar Gazwatul Hind was being headed by Zakir Musa, a Kashmiri militant commander.
A civilian and a policeman were also killed in Friday's gun battle that erupted in Srigufwara area early in the day after information about the four militants holed up in a house in Khiram village was received by the security forces.
Of the four militants killed, one has been identified as Majeed Manzoor from Talangam village in Pulwama district while another was from the HMT area in Srinagar. The other two are yet to be identified.
