List of entrance and competitive exams after Class 12

S. No Name of the Entrance Exams/College Description/Institutes Start Date of Application Form Last Date of Application Release Date of Admit card Date of Exam

MEDICAL

1 NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for MBBS and BDS. Approximately 60,000 medical seats; 25,000 dental seats November 1, 2018 November 30, 2018 April 15,2019 05/05/19

2 AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). Level of Competition: Very high (chance of selection is 2 in every 100 candidates)

Total number of seats: 707 February 1st week, 2019 March 1st week, 2019 May 2nd week, 2019 25th and 26th May 2019

3 JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Post graduate Medical Education & Research) Total number of seats: 200 First week of March 2019 Second week of May 2019 Fourth week of May 2019 First week of June 2019

ENGINEERING

1 JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination) for 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 18 IIITs, 18 GFITs. JEE Main Participating Institutes:https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx.

September 1, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 17, 2018 Between January 6 and 20, 2019.

2 JEE Advanced for 23 IITs, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, IIPE, IIST, IISER and IISc. JEE Advanced participating Institutes: https://jeeadv.ac.in/institutes/participating-institutes.html First week of May 2019 (Tentative) Second week of May 2019 (Tentative) Second week to Third week of May 2019 (Tentative) Third week of May 2019 (Tentative)

3 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh (Admission is through JEE Advanced) Courses: B.Tech (Petroleum (40 seats) & Chemical(35 seats))B.Sc.-M.Sc. (Integrated course)

Links: http://www.rgipt.ac.in/btech_admission_eng.htm

4 Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Admission is through JEE Advanced) Courses: B.Tech (Petroleum (50 seats) & Chemical(50 seats)

Links: http://iipe.ac.in/academics/undergraduate-courses/

5 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (Admission is through JEE Advanced). Courses: B. Tech Aerospace Engineering - 60 Seats.B. Tech Avionics - 60 seats Dual Degree (B.Tech. and M.S./M.Tech.) - 20 seats - 5 yearsKey benefits: Possible ABSORPTION in ISRO based on student's performance and selected students can do their project/internship in CALTECH university in USA. Fourth week of May 2019 Second week of June 2019 __ __

6 IIIT - Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Admission is through JEE Main) Links: https://iiitcouncil.com/

7 IIIT -International Institutes of Information Technology (Admissions is through four different modes viz., JEE (Main), DASA, Olympiad and NTSE, KVPY ) Links: https://www.iiit.ac.in/admissions/undergraduate/policy/

8 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology(IIEST), Shibpur, West Bengal (Admission is through JEE Main) Courses: 5 years integrated B.Tech-M.Tech 6 years integrated B.Arch-M.Arch

9 Thapar University, Patiala, Punjab (Admission is through JEE Main) Link: http://www.thapar.edu/

10 BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) Rajasthan. Link:https://www.jeeexam.in/bitsat-2019 Third week of December 2018 Third week of March 2019 Second week of April 2019 Third to last week of to May 2019

11 MU-OET (Manipal University - Online Entrance Test) - Manipal Institute Of Technology , Manipal, Karnataka. https://manipal.edu/mu.html October 10, 2018 Last week of March 2019 First week of April 2019

12 VITEEE ( Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam). Link: http://www.vit.ac.in/ November 1, 2018 Third week of March, 2019 Second week of March 2019 First week to Third week of April 2019

13 AEEE (Amrita Entrance Exam). Link:https://www.amrita.edu/admissions/btech-2019 October 19, 2018 Last week of March, 2019 First Week of April, 2019 Computer based test : April 22-26, 2019. Pen-paper test : April 27, 2019

14 SRMJEEE ( SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination). Links: http://www.srmuniv.ac.in/admission-india/adm-procedure/all-about-srmjeee First week of November 2018 Third week of April, 2019 From second week of April 2019 Third week of April to the end of May 2019

15 Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune. (Admission is through JEE Main) Courses: B.Techhttps://www.sitpune.edu.in

16 IPU - CET (Indraprastha University - Common Entrance Test). Courses: B.TechLinks: http://www.ipu.ac.in Last year's date: February 20, 2018 Last year's date : First week of May 2018 Last year's date: May 7, 2018 Last year's date: May 13, 2018

17 College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University, Chennai (Admission is through TNEA). Link: https://www.tnea.ac.in/tnea2018/ First week of May 2019 First week of June 2019 __ __

18 PSG College Of Technology - Coimbatore (Admission is through TNEA). Link: https://www.tnea.ac.in/tnea2018/ https://www.tnea.ac.in/tnea2018/ First week of June 2019 __ __

19 SASTRA University, Thanjavur70% seats - JEE Main30% seats - normalized aggregate marks in class 12. Link: https://www.sastra.edu/ Fourth week of March 2019 Second week of June 2019 __ __

20 Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai(Admission is through TNEA). Link: https://www.tnea.ac.in/tnea2018/ https://www.tnea.ac.in/tnea2018/ First week of June 2019 __ __

21 SSN College of Engineering , Chennai (Admission is based on 12 th std marks, students with highest scores are shortlisted for admission). General Admission procedure:http://www.ssn.edu.in/?page_id=11884

Selection of candidates will be based on the Qualifying marks (Q) = M + ((P+C) / 2), where M, P and C are percentage marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry respectively. First week of May 2019 First week of June 2019 __

22 CSIR-Central ElectroChemical Research Institute, Karaikudi (Admission is through TNEA). Course: BTech (Chemical and ElectroChemical Engineering) First week of May 2019 First week of June 2019 __ __

23 COMEDK- UGET (Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka - Undergraduate Entrance Test) for providing admission to the UG courses in the field of engineering, but for B Arch, students do not need to appear for this entrance exam, need to fill separate application form with NATA score). https://www.comedk.org/ Second Week of January 2019 Second Week of April 2019 First Week of May 2019 Second Week of May 2019

24 AP EAMCET (For Andhra Pradesh ) TS EAMCET (For Telangana). https://apeamcet.nic.in/Default.aspx Last week of February 2019 Last week of March 2019 Third week of April 2019 Fourth week of April 2019

25 RV College of Engineering, Bangaluru (Admission is through COMEDK- UGET)

26 M. S. Ramaiah Institute Of Technology-Bangalore (Admission is through COMEDK- UGET)

27 BMS College of Engineering , Bangaluru (Admission is through COMEDK- UGET)

28 NIIT University (Admission is through JEE Main or BITSAT or SAT or any state Engineering Entrance exam or NUET). https://www.niituniversity.in/admissions/b-tech/important-dates Last Year:Early Admission Mode: September 2018Regular Admission Mode: May, 2018 Last Year: EAD: 1/31/2018RAD: April 2018

29 IMU CET ( Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test) Indian Maritime University site: http://www.imu.edu.in/index.php?prod_id=93UG

Courses: 4-Year B.Tech (Marine Engineering)

4-Year B.Tech (Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering)

3-Year B.Sc (Maritime Science)

3-Year B.Sc (Nautical Science)

3-Year B.Sc (Ship Building & Repair)

3-Year BBA (Logistics, Retailing & E-Commerce)

1-Year Diploma in Nautical Science leading to B.Sc. (Applied Nautical Science) First week of April 2019 Second week of May 2019 Third week of May 2019 First week of June 2019

SCIENCE & RESEARCH

1 IISC (Indian Institute of Science)Admission is based on KVPY or JEE Main or JEE Advanced or NEET. Course: B.Sc.(Research) - 4 yearsBangalore - 120 seats

Disciplines: Biology, Chemistry, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Materials, Mathematics, Physics.

At the beginning of the fourth semester, each student will choose a discipline for specialization ("major") according to his/her academic interest. The following specializations are available: (1) Biology (2) Chemistry (3) Earth & Environmental Science (4) Materials (5) Mathematics (6) Physics

Eligibility: The candidates must have studied PCM as main subjects in 12th. Candidates who have studied Biology, Statistics, Electronics, Computer Science, etc., in addition to PCM are also eligible to apply. Links: https://www.iisc.ac.in/admissions/https://examupdates.in/iisc/ First week of February 2019 Last week of April 2019 _ _

2 IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education & Research) Admission is based on 3 channels: KVPY, JEE-Advanced and State and Central Board (SCB). Students who score top 1% in 12th board exam are eligible for SCB category and they need to appear for IISER Aptitude Test. Dual degree: BS-MS (5 years) - Study of basic science courses.

IISERs at : Pune - 100 seats

Bhopal - 100 seatsKolkata - 100 seats

Thiruvananthapuram - 100 seats

Mohali - 100 seats

Berhampur - 100 seats

Tirupati - 100 seats First week of May, 2019 Third weeek of June 2019 _ _

3 NEST (National Entrance Screening Test). Course: M.Sc. (Integrated course)Colleges accepting NEST:National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar - 132 seats(UM-DAE CBS), Mumbai - 47 seatsLinks: http://www.niser.ac.in/content/5-year-integrated-msc-0https://www.nestex... Benefits: All students admitted to NISER/CBS are eligible for INSPIRE scholarship of Rs 60,000 per year and additional Rs 20,000 for summer internship. First week of January 2018 First week of March 2018 Second week of April 2018 Fourth week of May 2018

B.Sc COURSES

1 St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi (12th mark -cut-off 96 – 97%). http://ststephens.edu/courses-offered/B.Sc (Hons) courses for Physics, Maths, Chemistry subjects and B.Sc Physical Science.

2 St. Xavier’s College – Mumbai The major departments have been grouped in 3 ‘HUBS’ as –1) The Bio-Sciences Hub [Botany, Life Science, Microbiology and Zoology]2) The Physical – Sciences Hub [ B. Sc. IT, B.Voc-Software Development, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics]3)The Lingua-Humanities Hub [ all the Arts departments, BMM, BMS and B.Voc Tourism]

3 Ramjas College,Delhi (12th marks -cut-off 96 – 97%) Courses:B.Sc. (Hons.) MathematicsB.Sc. (Hons.) StatisticsB.Sc (Hons.) BotanyB.Sc (Hons.) ZoologyB.Sc. (Hons.) PhysicsB.Sc. (Hons.) ChemistryB.Sc. (Prog.) Life SciencesB.Sc. (Prog.) Physical SciencesLink: http://ramjascollege.edu/in_detail.php?cid=4&id=104

4 Manipal University, Manipal. Courses:B.Sc (hons):Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Psychology, Physics & Statistics.B.Sc : Physics,Chemistry,Mathematics, Biotechnology, Botany, Geology&Bioscience.B.Sc in Medical imaging Technology & Duration: 3+1(1 Year as internship).Link: https://manipal.edu/mu/academics.html

5 Loyola, Chennai (Based on 12th marks)(mainly for men)Courses for women: B.Sc. (Visual Communication)B.M.M (Multimedia & Animation) B.A(French). http://loyolacollege.edu/admission/courses-offered.php

VETERINARY

1 NEET or AIPVT In 2017 & 18: The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has cancelled the All India Pre Veterinary Test – AIPVT and decided to use NEET score for admission to 15% All India quota seats in B.V.Sc. & AH degree course.

Courses: BVSc & AHNo.of seats: 320

Madras Veterinary College (Chennai) – 120 seats

Namakkal -80 seats

Tirunelveli - 60 seats

Orathandu, Thanjavur- 60 seats. November 1, 2018 November 30, 2018 15th April 2019 05/05/19

OPTOMETRY

1 Manipal University Eligibility:Physics, Chemistry and English with Biology or Mathematics.Course: • Bachelor of Optometry (B.OPTOM.) - 4 yearsLink:https://manipal.edu/soahs-manipal/programs/program-list/bco.html

2 BITS Pilani Eligibility:Physics, Chemistry,English & Mathematics / Biology.

Course:B.S Optometry- 4 Years**Chennai: Conducted at Chennai in collaboration with Sankara Nethralaya-Elite School of Optometry.http://www.eso.sankaranethralaya.org/programs_offered.html

ARCHITECTURE

1 NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) Subject Required: Any stream with Mathematics along with NATA score can enter this year, but for upcoming years there may be change in eligibility criteria. They are planning to make PCM Compulsory. Third week of January, 2019 Last week of March 2019 April 19, 2019 April 29,2019

2 JEE MAIN (Paper -2) (Joint Entrance Examination) for NIT, SPA. JEE Main Participating Institutes:https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx. Main Participating Institutes:https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx. January 8, 2019

3 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for IITs (Selected candidates of JEE Advanced only can appear for AAT). Only those candidates who would have given B. Arch program (available at IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee) as one of their choices while filling their choices online in JEE Advanced will be eligible to write AAT. Second week of June 2019 Second week of June 2019 Last week of June 2019

4 SPA (School of Planning & Architecture)(Admission is through JEE Main Paper 2) Courses: B.Arch, B.Plan

Colleges: School of Planing, Delhi

B.Arch - 106 seats

B.Plan - 35 seats

School of Planing, Bhopal B.Arch - 75 seats

School of Planing, Vijayawada B.Arch - 75 seats

5 Sir J J College of Architecture, Mumbai (Admission is through JEE/NATA) http://www.sirjjarchitecture.org/barch-admissions

6 Anna University School of Architecture and Planning (Admission is through NATA) https://admission.aglasem.com/anna-university-b-arch/https://www.annauni...

AGRICULTURE

1 ICAR ( Indian Council of Agricultural Research). Stream A (PCB): BSc (Hons): Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Sericulture, B.F . Sc Forestry, Home Science, Bio Technology.Stream B ( PCM): B. Tech: Agricultural Engineeeing, Diary Technology, Food Science, Agricultural Marketing & Co-operation. First week of April 2019 Fourth week of April 2019 Second week of May 2019 Second week of May 2019

2 RLBCAU (Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University) Uttar Pradesh(Admission is through ICAR) Seats : 22+8 OBC (Agriculture), 15+5 OBC (Horticulture), 15+5 (Forestry)Links: http://www.rlbcau.ac.in/

3 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU),Coimbatore (Admission is based on 12th std marks, students with highest scores are shortlisted for admission and 15% through ICAR). Courses: B.Sc and B.TechB.Sc.(Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Home Science)B.Tech.(Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Horticulture, Food Process Engineering, Energy and Environmental Engineering, Bioinformatics, Agricultural Information Technology)B.S.(Agribusiness Management)Links: http://www.tnau.ac.in/acad/colleges.htmlhttp://www.motachashma.com/entra... Details:http://tnau.ac.in/admission/Information%20Brochure%202017.pdf 01/05/18 01/06/18

FOOD ENGINEERING

1 Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology, Thanjavur (IICPT) (Admission is through JEE Main). Course: B.Tech (Food Process Engineering)No of seats: 40http://www.iicpt.edu.in/page/food-process-engineering.html#aud

2 National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management(NIFTEM) (Admission is through JEE Main). Course: B.Tech (Food Technology and Management)Number of seats: 180http://www.niftem.ac.in/site/Internal_NIFTEM.aspx?menulevel=3&MenuID=63h... Last year's Date: First week of April, 2018 Last Year's Date: First week of June 2018 Last Year's week: Last week of June 2018

3 Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Coimbatore (Admission is based on 12th std marks, students with highest scores are shortlisted for admission). Course: B.Tech (Food and Agricultural Process Engineering)Number of seats: 55 Last Year's date: May,2018 Last Year's date: June,2018

B DESIGN

1 UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) Students from any academic stream (e.g. science, arts & humanities, commerce etc.) in their XII standard, are eligible to apply for UCEED. Course: B.Design - 4 years. Dual Degree: B.Des + M.Des - 5 yearsColleges accepting UCEED:•IIT Bombay: 30 seats •IIT Guwahati: 45 seats •IIITDM Jabalpur: 30 seats • Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM)• Central Institute of Technology, kokrajhar• Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology• UP Institute of Design, Noida• Lovely Professional University,Punjab• University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun• World University of Design (WUD), Delhi• Chandigarh University,Punjab• VIT University, Vellore , TN• Srishti School of Art Design and technology, BengaluruEligibility Criteria and seat Allotment details.http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/admissions.htmlhttp://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/a... http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/downloads/UCEED.2019. Information.Brochure.pdf http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/dates.html October 9, 2018 November 9, 2018 January 5, 2019 January 19, 2019

2 NID DAT or NEED (National Institute of Design - Design Aptitude Test) Course: B.Design - 4 years. Colleges accepting NID DAT: NID, Ahmedabad - 100 seatsNID, Banglore - 100 seatsNID, Gandhinagar - 100 seats October 1,2018 November 9,2018 December 17,2018 January 6, 2019

3 CEPT (Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University) Courses:Bachelor in ArchitectureBachelor in Planning

Bachelor of Urban Designing

Bachelor in Interior Design

Bachelor in Construction Technology

4 Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bangalore. Courses Offered:1) Design (B.Des.) - Business Services and System Design, Creative Education, Human Centered Design, Industrial Arts and Design Practices, Information Arts and Information Design Practices, Public Space Design,Visual Communication and Strategic Branding.2) Creative Arts (B.Cr.A.) - Contemporary Art Practice, Creative Writing, Digital Media Arts, Experimental Media Arts, Film, Film (B.Cr.A.) from Srishti Films.Course Details: http://srishti.ac.in/programs/undergraduate-professional-program-bdes-bcra

UCEED Entrance score is accepted.

Link: srishti.ac.in/admissions/undergraduate-technical-program

MATHEMATICS & STATISTICS

1 ISI (Indian Statistical Institute) Courses: B Stat (Hons), B Math (Hons)Colleges: ISI Kolkata , ISI Delhi, ISI Bangalore, ISI Chennai , ISI Tezpur, ISI GiridihAdmission through : ISI entrance exam, INMO awardees are eligible for direct interview for admission February 5 , 2019 March 12, 2019 April 9, 2019 May 12, 2019

2 CMI (Chennai Mathematical Institute) Courses: B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics and Computer Science (3 year integrated course), B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics and Physics (3 year integrated course).Admission through CMI entrance exam or directly through excellence performance in INMO/ INOI/INPhO Total Number of seats for both courses:35 to 50 Links: http://www.cmi.ac.in/admissions/ https://www.cmi.ac.in/admissions/brochure/2018/cmi-brochure-2018.pdfhttp... Last Year's date: April 6, 2018 April 07, 2019 April 30, 2019 May 15, 2019

PHARMACY PHARMACY

1 Pharm.D ( Doctor of Pharmacy) Course Details: Pharm.D course is a Professional Pharmacy doctoral programme of 6 yrs duration after 10+2 , PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), which includes 5 yrs of academic study + 1 year of internship or residency.More Details: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3283964

2 B. PharmBHU - B. Pharma Entrance Test, BITSAT, Gitam Admission Test (GAT UGTP), MHT CET. Eligibility Criteria:PCM or PCB or PCMB

PARAMEDICAL

1 AIIMS Courses:• B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing • B.Sc. Ophthalmic Techniques• B.Sc. Medical Technology in RadiographyLink: http://www.aiims.edu/aiims/examsection/exam_schedules.htm

2 JIPMER Courses:• B.Sc. Nursing• B.Sc. (Allied Medical Sciences)• B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology • B.Sc. Cardiac Laboratory Technology • B.Sc. Dialysis Technology • B.Sc. Neuro Technology • B.Sc. Nuclear Medicine Technology• B.Sc. Operation Theatre Technology• B.Sc. Perfusion Technology • B.Sc. Radiotherapy Technology • BASLP (Bachelor in Audiology & Speech Language Pathology) Link: http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/sites/default/files/JIPMER-Website_C...

3 NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.) Courses: B.Sc. (Nursing) - 4years (77 seats) , B.Sc. (Radiography) - 3years (10 seats), B.Sc. (Anasthesia Technology) - 3years (6seats)Link: http://admission.aglasem.com/nimhans-entrance-exam/ Last Year's Date: January 2018 Last Year's Date: January 2018 Last Year's Date: March 2018

LAW LAW

1 CLAT (Common Law Admission Test). Out of 18 NLUs who offers admission through CLAT, only 4 of them have BBA.LL.B (Hons.) in their academic curriculum. Those are: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar National Law University, Jodhpur, Chanakya National Law Unversity, Patna, National Law University Odisha, Cuttack January 1, 2019 Last week of march 31, 2019 Third week of April 2019 May 12, 2019

2 AILET (All India Law Entrance Test). First week of January 2019 First week of April 2019 Second week of April, 2019 May 5,2019

3 LSAT India (Law School Admission Test - India). October 15,2018 May 6,2018 May 9-18, 2019 May 19,2019

4 O.P.Jindal Law school, Haryana (Through LSAT- India) Eligibility: 10+2 & LSAT—India examination or equivalent with not less than 45% aggregate marks. http://www.jgls.edu.in/jgls-admission-process http://www.jgls.edu.in/Private Law colleges : Ranked 1 Last year's Date: August 01, 2018 Last year's Date: August 15, 2018

5 Symbiosis Law School, Pune (Through Symbiosis Entrance Test - SET) Course Details: https://www.symlaw.ac.in/admission-procedure Last week of January 2019 Third week of April 2019 Third week of April 2019 First week of May 2019

6 Christ University Law Entrance Exam (CULEE). https://christuniversity.in/school-of-law/school-of-law/bachelor-of-law-.... Second week of December 2018 Third week of April 2019 Fourth week of April 2019 Fourth week of April 2019

FASHION DESIGNING FASHION DESIGNING

1 NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology). https://design.careers360.com/articles/nift-2019 https://www.sarvgyan.com/articles/nift-2019UG Courses:• B. Des. (Fashion Design)• B. Des. (Leather Design)• B. Des. (Accessory Design)• B. Des. (Textile Design)• B. Des. (Knitwear Design)• B. Des. (Fashion Communication)• B. FTech. (Apparel Production) Third week of October, 2018 Last week of December,2018 Second week of January, 2019 Third week of January, 2019

2 PAF (Pearl Academy of Fashion)Application cycle 1/Cycle 2/Cycle 3. BA (honours) Design courses and BA (honours) Creative Business.

Entrance Exam conducted by Pearl Academy

https://pearlacademy.com/faq#career-tab21Interview Last Year's date: October 2017 Last Year's date: January 20,2018/ May 17,2018/ June 17,2018 Last Year's date: January 21, 2018/ May 22, 2018 Last Year's date: January 28, 2018/May 27,2018/ June 24, 2018

DEFENCE

1 NDA (National Defence Academy) (B.A, B.Sc. B.Tech) NDA examination is conducted by UPSC twice a year (April & September).

NDA Entrance Pattern: Math: 300 Marks and General Ability

Test: 600 Marks.

Selection Process :UPSC-->SSB-->Medical Checkup-->Merit list name -->NDAFor Pilot: UPSC-->SSB-->Pilot Aptitude Test-->Medical checkup-->IAFFew ways to enter into Defence:• NDA• Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme After 12th• Indian Navy B Tech Cadet Entry Scheme After 12th (they will consider JEE Main score)More details about Indian Army Technical Entry January 9 2019/ August 7, 2019 February 4, 2018/ September 3, 2018 One or two weeks before exam April 21, 2019/ November 17, 2019

COMMERCIAL PILOT

1 Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi(IGRUA) Entrance for Commercial Pilot (Flying School) Eligibility Criteria: Physics and Math are compulsory subjects.

To become a Commercial pilot, we need to have one of the following licenses through Flying school• Student Pilot License• Private pilot License• Commercial Pilot License(200 hours of Flying experience is needed).More details on pilot study

COMMERCE/ARTS/MANAGEMENT

1 HSEE (Humanities and Social Science Entrance Exam) for IIT Madras, Chennai. HSEE is a national level entrance test conducted every year by IIT Madras for admission to the master programme .Eligibility: Any student after 10 +2 with 60 % marks (relaxed for reserved categories) can write this test.Syllabus: http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/syllabus.phpPrevious Year Question papers: http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/past_qp.php Brochure: http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/info_brochure.php Course Curriculam:MA Development Studies (23 seats): https://hss.iitm.ac.in/index.php/development-studiesMA English studies(23 seats): https://hss.iitm.ac.in/index.php/english-studies Last Year's date: December 15, 2017 Last Year's date: January 24, 2018 Last Year's date: March 14, 2018 - April 14,2018 Last Year's date: April 15, 2018

2 TISS BAT (Tata Institute of Social Sciences Bachelor’s Admission Test). Courses: Integrated-BA MA, B. A (Hons) in Social Workhttp://www.motachashma.com/entranceexam/100105/tiss-bat-integrated-ma-ba... Guwahati, Hyderabad, Tuljapur Last Year's date: October 24, 2017 Last Year's date: March 19, 2018 Last Year's date: March 27-28, 2018 Last Year's date: May 5, 2018

3 Indian Institute of Management Indore, Madhya Pradesh Course: Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) - 5 years

Admissions is based on aptitude test/SAT score (International candidate) and personal interview.

http://www.iimidr.ac.in/academic-programmes/five-year-integrated-program...

4 Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), New Delhi Courses: B Com (Honours) BA Economics (Honours)Link: http://www.srcc.edu/academics/courses/bcomh

5 Lady Shriram College for Women (LSR), New Delhi UG Honours Courses : B Com, BA Economics, BA English, BA Hindi, BA History, BA Journalism, B.Sc Mathematics, BA Philosophy, BA Political Science, BA Psychology, BA Sanskrit, Sociology, B.Sc Statistics

Links:http://lsr.edu.in/admin-procedure.asphttp://lsr.edu.in/cutoff-2016.asp

6 Hans Raj College, Delhi Courses offered in Arts & Commerce:• B.A(Prog)• B.Com(Hons)• B.A (Hons) Economics• English (Hons)• History (Hons)Link: http://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/#

7 Hindu College, New Delhi Courses:Arts:BA(English,Economics,Sociology,Political Science,History,Hindi,Philosophy,Sanskrit).Commerce:B.Com(Hons).Science:B.Sc(Physical Science, Mathematics,Electronics)B.Sc(Hons)[Botany,Chemistry,Statistics,Zoology, Mathemtics,Physics].Link:http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/

8 St. Xavier's, Mumbai. Course: B.Com Link: http://xaviers.edu/main/index.php/bcomcoursesSt. Xavier's Entrance Test for Bachelor of Mass Media (B.M.M.), Bachelor of Management Studies (B.M.S.)http://xaviers.edu/main/index.php/bms-bmm-2018-entrance-test

9 Loyola, Chennai (mainly for men)Courses for women: B.Sc. (Visual Communication)B.M.M (Multimedia & Animation). B.A(French) Courses: B.Sc. Computer Science, Advanced Zoology & Biotechnology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Plant Biology & Plant Biotechnology, Statistics,Visual Communication, B.Voc. 3D Animation, Digital Journalism, B.C.A.(Computer Applications) B.M.M (Multimedia & Animation) Link: http://www.loyolacollege.edu/admission/courses-offered.php

10 Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is a common written test for the admission processes at the following undergraduate institutes of Symbiosis International University.•Symbiosis Law School •Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies•Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research •Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication •Symbiosis School of Economics •Symbiosis Institute of Design Prospectus: https://siu.edu.in/pdf/admissions/prospectus-2017-18.pdf Last week of December 2018 Second week of April 2019 Fourth week of April 2019 First week of May 2019

11 Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune No entrance test for BA and B. Com. programAdmissions are based on the 12th resultsMore details: https://symbiosiscollege.edu.in/administration/admission-policy/

12 NPAT (NMIMS Programs After Twelfth)(NMIMS - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) Mumbai. UG Courses: B.Tech. , B.Sc. Economics , B.Com.(Hons.), B.Sc. Finance and BBALinks: http://www.npat.in/ First week of February 2019. First week of May 2019 Second week of May 2019 Second week of May 2019

13 Miranda House College for Women, New Delhi Courses:B.A. Honours in Psycology, Bengali, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, and Sociology.B.Sc. Honour in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Zoology.B.Sc. Life Sciences: Botany, Zoology and Chemistry. B.Sc. Physical Sciences: Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science.B.El.Ed. (Bachelor in Elementary Education)Link: http://www.mirandahouse.ac.in/

14 IPU - CET (Indraprastha University - Common Entrance Test) for B.Com /B.B.A. Courses:• BBA• BCA• B.Com (Hons)• BACourse Last Year's date: BBA/BCA: April 2018 B.com: March 2018 BBA/BCA: First week of May, 2019 Seven days before exam BCA: Second week of May , 2019, BBA:Last week of May, 2019

15 Manipal University, Manipal Eligibility Criteria: Any StreamCourses:• B.Com (Business Process Services)• B.Com Professional (Regular & Evening)• BBA - Bachelor of Business Administration• BA - Humanities• BA - Bachelor of arts in Media & CommunicationCourse Details:https://manipal.edu/doc/programs.htmlhttps://manipal.edu/mu/academics/pr...

16 St. Joseph's College of Commerce (SJCC), Bangalore Courses:• Bachelors in Commerce (B.Com)• B.Com (Professional Studies)• B.Com (BPM - Industry Integrated)• B.Com (Travel and Tourism)• B.Com (Professional - International Accounting & Finance)• B.Com (Analytics)• Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA)• BBA (Entrepreneurship)• BBA (Professional- Finance and Accountancy)• BBA (Twinning)Course Details:http://www.sjcc.edu.in/admissions_17.html

17 Delhi School of Economics Courses:• BA(Economics)• BA (Hons) EconomicsLink: http://dse.du.ac.in/

18 H.R. College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai Courses:B.Com,BMS,B.Com(Accounting &Finance)-BAF, B.Com(Financial Markets)-BFM, B.Com (Banking & Insurance)-BBI, Bachelor of Mass Media- BMM, B.VOC-Retail Management

19 Christ Entrance Examination for Christ, Bangalore Courses: B.Tech, B.B.A, B.B.A (Hons), B.B.M , B.H.M, B.C.A, B.A, B.A (Hons), B.Sc., B.A.L.L.B, B.Com + L.L.B, B.A (Music), B.A (CEP)Courses having Entrance Exams: B.Com (Hons), B.Com. (International Finance), B.Com (professional) , B.H.M, B.B.A, B.B.A (Finance and Accountancy) , B.B.A (tourism & travel Management ), B.B.A (Finance & International Business), B.A L.L.B (Hons), B.B.A L.L.B (Hons)Non entrance courses: B.Sc., BCA, B.A, B.A (Hons ), B.Sc.(Hons), B.Tech, B.Ed . Links: http://www.christuniversity.in/academics https://christuniversity.in/apply-onlinehttp://www.christuniversity.in/u... December 8 , 2018 April 28, 2019 Third week of April 2019 Third week of April - May 2019

20 CUCET (Central University Common Entrance Test). A consortium of 9 Central Universities of Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will organize a combined Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to their various programmes.UG Courses: Integrated BA, Integrated BSc, and Integrated Law Entrance Exam February, 2019 April 2, 2019 April 13, 2019 28-19, April 2019

21 Madras Christian College(MCC), Chennai Courses:B.A: History , Political Science, Economics, Philosophy, English Language & Literature, JournalismVocational Programmes: B.A.History(Voc.):Archaeology&MuseologyB.Sc.Zoology(Voc.):IndustrialFish&Fisheries, Retail Management & Information Technology(Voc), Hospitality & Tourism(Voc) B.Com. (Voc.): Advertising, Sales Promotion & Sales Management.B.Com. , B.Com Accounts and Finance, B.B.A. Business Administration, B.C.A. Computer Applications, B.S.W. Social Work, B.Sc. Geography, Tourism & Travel Management, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physical Education (Health Education & Sports), Physics andVisual CommunicationLink: https://www.mcc.edu.in/

22 M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai Courses: B.Sc. Visual Communication,B.Sc. Electronic Media, B.Sc. Computer ScienceB.C.A, B.Sc. MathematicsB.A. Journalism, B.B.A. Bachelor of Business AdministrationB.Com. (Accounting and Finance) B.Com. (Marketing Management)B.Com. (Corporate Secretaryship) B.Com. (HONS), B.Sc. Food Science and ManagementB.A. Sociology, Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Links: http://mopvc.edu.in/academics/http://mopvc.edu.in/eligibility-criteria/

23 DG Vaishnav College, Chennai Courses:Bachelor of Arts in EconomicsBachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Commerce (Corporate Secretaryship)Bachelor of Computer ApplicationsB.Sc Visual Communications,Computer Science,Bio-chemistry and BLM,BBM,BBA,BCS.Link: http://www.dgvaishnavcollege.edu.in/index.php/abous-us/staffs/non-teachi...

24 Presidency College,Chennai Courses:B.A History, Political Science, Economics, English Literature, Tamil Literature [Tamil],Hindi Literature, Malayalam Literature, Urdu Literature.B.SC Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry,Botany, Zoology, Geology, Geography & Psychology.Link:http://www.presidencychennai.com/courses.html

25 Stella Maris for Women, Chennai Courses: B.A History, Sociology, Economics, History of Fine Arts, Drawing andPainting, English.B.sc Psychology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry,Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology, Zoology, B.Com, B.S.W, B.C.A, B.V.A in Fine Arts.Link:http://stellamariscollege.org/programms_offer.php

26 Women's Christian College, Chennai Courses:HONOURS: Bengali, English, Sanskrit, Political Science, History, Philosophy, Sociology, Education, Geography, Economics.GENERAL: Bengali, English, Sanskrit, History, Political Science, Philosophy, Education, Sociology, Geography, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Journalism & Mass Communication.Link: http://womenschristiancollege.net/admission/courses-offered/

27 IPU-CET - Hotel Management-Entrance Exam. http://www.motachashma.com/entranceexam/100127/ipu-cet-hotel-management-... https://engineering.careers360.com/articles/ipu-cet 01/02/19 First week of May, 2019 First week of May, 2019 Second or third week of May, 2019

28 DU - JAT (Delhi University Joint Admission Test) (BMS/BFIA/Business Economics). Admission to BBS/BFIA/BMS/B.A(H) in the Participating collges of Delhi UniversityLinks: https://www.iaspaper.net/du-jat-2019/ First week of May, 2019 Last week of May, 2019 First week of June 2019 Third week of June 2019

29 NICC Entrance Exam(B.Sc Visual communciation along with Diplomo in design - Twinning Design Programmes). http://www.niccindia.org/admission%20procedure.htmlhttp://www.niccindia.... Programme:• International Graduate Diploma in Product Design + BSc Visual Communication Degree• International Graduate Diploma in Interior Design + BSc Visual Communication Degree• International Graduate Diploma in Communication Design + BSc Visual Communication Degree

PSYCHOLOGY

1 Lady Shriram College for Women, Indian Institute of Psychology and Research (IIPR), Christ University, Mount Carmel, Presidency College, Madras School of Social Work, Stella Maris, St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. B. A. Psychology or B. Sc Psychology

JOURNALISM & MASS COMMUNICATION

1 IPU - CET (Indraprastha University - Common Entrance Test) for BJMC. http://www.ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main.htm 01/02/19 April , 2019 - Third week of April 2019

2 Symbiosis(SIMC MA Mass Communication) https://admission.successcds.net/symbiosis-institute-of-media-ma-mass-co... Admission Procedure: Apply for SIMC Appear for SIMC MA (MC) test If shortlisted, appear for SIMC GE/PI More details: http://www.simc.edu/AdmissionProcedure.aspx September 26, 2018 December 31, 2018 _ January 20, 2019

LIBERAL ARTS

1 Ashoka University Liberal Arts: Students are not expected to declare their Major until the middle of the second year.**The University offers Majors in 9 subjects and Interdisciplinary Majors in a further 8 subjects, thereby offering students a total of 17 options to Major in. They can also pick Minors from among 15 courses on offer.Course details: https://www.ashoka.edu.in/page/ug-admissions-40 https://www.ashoka.edu.in/page/ug-admissions-40#/section-299 https://www.ashoka.edu.in/page/ug-admissions-40#section-302 **Young India Fellowhip - 1 year residentail PG programme for emerging leaders who can lead the country- can apply in the final year of college Round1: November 21, 2018 Round2: January 9, 2019 Round3: April 10, 2019Round4: June 12, 2019

2 O.P Jindhal Global University Courses: B.A. (Hons.) in Liberal Arts and Humanities Duration - 3 years https://www.jgu.edu.in/public/JSLH/CMS/Overview/AboutJSLH

3 Flame University Courses: BA , B.Sc & BBA/BBMhttp://www.flame.edu.in/academics/ undergraduate

CHARTED ACCOUNTANT (CA)

1 CA CPT/Foundation Stages of CA Course:1) CA CPT/Foundation ( 4 papers): After registering, students are required to complete a minimum of 4 Months study period in order to be eligible to appear in the Foundation Test.2) CA Inter/IPCC (group 1- 4 papers/group 2 - 4 papers) : Two routes: . After qualifying Foundation Course, or Through Direct Entry, if candidates have qualified the Intermediate Level examination of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India / the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. 3) CA Articleship: Can start Articleship after passing group 1, Article-ship or training under an officially practicing CA has to be done for 3 years.4)CA Final(8 papers): Candidate must pass IPCC group 1 & group 2 and with the successful completion of Articleship, then apply for CA Final exam. Details: https://www.icai.org/post.html?post_id=101755) ICAI Membership: After Clearing the Final Exam, Candidates can apply for CA membership to ICAI. Students registered on or before 30th June/ 31st December will be eligible to appear in November/ May examination

COMPANY SECRETARY (CS)

1 Company Secretary(CS) Eligibility: It can be pursued by 10+2 pass or equivalent students of Arts, Science or Commerce stream (Excluding Fine Arts)There are 3 stages:1) Foundation Programme ( 4 papers)2) Executive Programme ( 7 papers)3) Professional Programme (8 papers)More details: https://www.icsi.edu/home/ Biyearly: June & December

ACTUARIAL SCIENCE / ACTUARY

1 Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) http://www.motachashma.com/entranceexam/100322/acet**The only eligibility criteria student must have passed +2 with English. After clearing ACET, the candidate need to clear a series of exams to become Actuary.**To become an actuary in India, a candidate needs to clear 15 (fifteen) examinations which are divided into four series namely Core Technical (CT), Core Application (CA), Specialist Technical (ST) and Specialist Application (SA). For more information about the actuarial exams, visit http://www.actuariesindia.org/ Biyearly: April and October

SCHOLARSHIP EXAMS for Science students

S No. Name of the Scholarship Exam Description Start Date of Application Form Last Date of Application Submission Release Date of Admit card Date of Exam

1 KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana). KVPY is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences. Monthly fellowship amount: Rs 5,000/-Link: http://kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/eligibility.htm https://www.sarvgyan.com/articles/kvpy-2019• SA can be written by students studying Science stream in class 11.• SX can be written by students studying Science stream in class 12.Sample Questions: http://kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/index.html.Key Benefits:**KVPY scores are the basis for admission to IISc and IISER** Students can apply to IIIT-Hyderabad for BSc(CSE) through KVPY. November 4,2018