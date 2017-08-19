New Delhi: Train accidents remain a major area of concern in the country despite technological advancements. Though the government has been able to reduce them over the years, deadly mishaps continue to traumatize us.

Here is the list of major train accidents in 2017 compiled by india.com:

1. Utkal Express derailment, Aug 18, 2017.

At least 23 people were killed and over 40 others injured when 14 coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Express train derailed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The toll was expected to rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.



2. Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailment, April 15, 2017.

Ten people were injured when the express train derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The derailment happened near a bridge over the Koshi river.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 50,000 compensation to those seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to people with minor injuries.



3. Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailment, Jan 22, 2017.

Twenty-seven people were killed and 36 others were injured when nine coaches of the express train derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.



4. Kalindi Express derailment, Feb 20, 2017.

The engine and the three coaches of the Delhi-bound Kalindi Express was derailed at the Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The derailment happened when the train rammed into a freight train from the back.



5. Ujjain train blast, March 3, 2017.

Eight people were injured, two of them seriously, in an explosion in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Madhya Pradesh. The state government had called it a terrorist attack.



6. Train rams into ambulance in Bengaluru, March 17, 2017.

Four women were killed when a passenger train rammed into an ambulance at an unmanned level crossing at Mannekote-Talaka road in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. The ambulance driver misjudged the speed of the approaching train and tried to cross the unmanned level crossing.



7. Mahakaushal Express derailment, March 30, 2017.

A total of 52 passengers were injured when the Mahakaushal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh. The train, which runs between Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi derailed near Kulpahar station.



8. Goods train derailment in West Bengal, April 9, 2017.

The engine of a goods train derailed between Madpur and Jakpur stations in West Bengal. The derailment had affected train services. However, there was no casualty.

A study carried out by IndiaSpend website had claimed that “excessive traffic” and “underinvestment in rail infrastructure” were main factors for derailments.