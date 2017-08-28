close
Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducherry resort

On Monday morning, the legislators were spotted practising yoga, hanging from a wooden pole and involved in recreational activities.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 10:45
Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducherry resort
AIADMK MLA at Puducherry's Windflower resort

Puducherry: For the 19 AIADMK MLAs, staying in Puducherry's Windflower resort, it's not all about work. On Monday morning, the legislators were spotted practising yoga, hanging from a wooden pole and some involved in recreational activities.

Last week too, the legislators were seen playing volleyball, swinging and sitting on see-saws.

The 19 AIADMK legislators, supporting AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, had checked into the Puducherry beachside resort on Tuesday.

Last week, the legislators withdrew their support from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK government. They met the state governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, demanding a new Chief Minister.

Dhinakaran also expressed hope that the state governor would agree to the legitimate demands raised by the 19 MLAs supporting him.

Meanwhile, the newly-merged AIADMK party is currently holding a meeting at party headquarters in Chennai to discuss the details of ousting jailed interim General Secretary VKSasikala.

A decision on the Dhinakaran's actions against party office bearers will also be discussed during the meet, said a senior party leader.

