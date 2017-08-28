Little work, more play for 19 rebel AIADMK MLAs at Puducherry resort

Puducherry: For the 19 AIADMK MLAs, staying in Puducherry's Windflower resort, it's not all about work. On Monday morning, the legislators were spotted practising yoga, hanging from a wooden pole and some involved in recreational activities.

#Visuals of AIADMK MLAs, supporting TTV Dhinakaran, at Windflower resort in Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/EgMyMIXP4B — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Last week too, the legislators were seen playing volleyball, swinging and sitting on see-saws.

The 19 AIADMK legislators, supporting AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, had checked into the Puducherry beachside resort on Tuesday.

Last week, the legislators withdrew their support from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK government. They met the state governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, demanding a new Chief Minister.

Dhinakaran also expressed hope that the state governor would agree to the legitimate demands raised by the 19 MLAs supporting him.

Meanwhile, the newly-merged AIADMK party is currently holding a meeting at party headquarters in Chennai to discuss the details of ousting jailed interim General Secretary VKSasikala.

AIADMK meeting at Royapettah in Chennai begins, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam also present #TamilNadu — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

A decision on the Dhinakaran's actions against party office bearers will also be discussed during the meet, said a senior party leader.