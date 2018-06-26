हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Green corridor

Live heart transported using green corridor in Delhi; 23 km covered in 23 minutes

A donor’s heart was successfully transported from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 to Fortis Escorts hospital in Sukhdev Vihar area in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Delhi Police created a green corridor to transfer the live heart.

A total distance of 23 km was covered in 23 minutes. The convoy that travelled on the green corridor consisted of two ambulances and a private vehicle.

In April 2017, a live heart was transported using a green corridor from IGI airport to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. The heart, airlifted from Chandigarh, was safely delivered to the hospital in just two hours.

The donor, a 32-year-old female from Faridabad, was declared brain dead after being on ventilator support for three weeks at Post Graduate Institute Hospital, Chandigarh. The heart was successfully transplanted on a 13-year-old teenager from Agra, who was suffering from a heart failure due to viral myocarditis and also had an ejection fraction of barely 15-20 per cent, whereas normal heart functions at 55-60 per cent.

