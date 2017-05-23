LIVE: IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet carrying 2 pilots goes missing after taking off from Assam's Tezpur; search ops on

Tezpur: A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing after losing radio and radar contact. Search operations are on. Here are all the LIVE updates:-

- The IAF fighter jet went missing after taking off from Assam's Tezpur.

- Reportedly, Su-30 aircraft was on a routine training mission.

- It lost radar 60 Km North of Tezpur, according to IAF sources, news agency ANI reported.

- The IAF has begun search operations for the missing plane.

(Developing story - More details awaited)