Rahul at HAL

Live updates: Rahul Gandhi at HAL headquarters in Bengaluru amid Rafale deal controversy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) outside its headquarters in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Pic Courtesy: PTI

Here are the live updates:

# HAL is not an ordinary company. I want to thank employees and ex-employees of HAL, says Rahul Gandhi.

# If Barack Obama says that India and China can compete with the US, he says that HAL is one of the reasons for the same, says Rahul.

