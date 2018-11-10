हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tipu Jayanti

Live updates Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka: Groups protesting in Kodagu detained amid tight security

The shutdown has been called by various organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Codava National Council. 

Live updates Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka: Groups protesting in Kodagu detained amid tight security

A tight blanket of security was ensured in Karnataka on Saturday taking account of the shutdown called and protests in Kodagu district's Madikeri against observing Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

The shutdown has been called by various organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Codava National Council. Section 144 will come into place in the cities of Hubli and Dharwad as well as the district of Kodagu from 6 am on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday.

The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the event to mark the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan. However, state chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he will not participate in the celebrations and has cited health reasons for his absence. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP District Secretary Sajjal Krishnan alleged that the celebrations were nothing but vote bank politics. He added the state government is wasting public money in the name of celebrations.

"Government is wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti. Tipu is not a warrior, he killed so many Hindus and attacked temples. Why are they glorifying a man like him? This is vote bank politics. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations," said Krishnan.

The celebrations themselves have once again become a raging issue in his state with the BJP labelling it as a means of appeasing Muslims.  

Here are the live updates:

# Taking to Twitter, Karnataka BJP tweeted, "CM @hd_kumaraswamy Missing! While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt. Their is lot of similarities between Congress & Tippu: Both were anti Hindu, Both believed in suppressing Hindus, Both were responsible for Killing of Hindus, Both believed in minority appeasement, Both wanted to divide Hindus. No wonder Congress is worshipping tyrant Tippu."

# Various groups protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Madikeri in Kodagu district of Karnataka detained by police. Security has been tightened in the light of a shutdown called in the town. The shutdown has been called by various organisations, including  BJP and Codava National Council.

# Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP District Secretary Sajjal Krishnan alleged that the celebrations were nothing but vote bank politics. He added the state government is wasting public money in the name of celebrations. "Government is wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti. Tipu is not a warrior, he killed so many Hindus and attacked temples. Why are they glorifying a man like him? This is vote bank politics. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations," said Krishnan.

# Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will not participate in controversial Tipu Jayanti celebrations and has cited health reasons for his absence. According to news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy has been advised rest for three days, till Monday, by his doctors and therefore, won't be part of the celebrations on Saturday. 

Tags:
Tipu JayantiTipu Jayanti celebrationsKarnataka Tipu JayantiTipu Jayanti protests

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close