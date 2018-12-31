Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha live: Opposition digs in heels against determined govt

New Delhi: The contentious Triple Talaq Bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, even as the main opposition party Congress has said that it will not allow its passage in the present form. The ruling BJP has issued a whip in the Upper House asking its members to be present. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Upper House.

Follow the live updates:

* Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by Opposition over different issues.

* Meeting underway in Parliament, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Party President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun and Home Minister Rajnath Singh present in the meeting.

* I appeal to them (TDP RS MPs) to obstruct the harassment of Muslims. All opposition parties should fight unitedly against the anti-Muslim attitude of BJP. The govt forcibly imposing Triple Talaq act is a danger for secularism and national integrity: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

* Meeting of opposition parties underway in Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament

* Meeting of opposition parties begins in Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament

* TMC moves a motion for reference of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 (Triple Talaq Bill), as passed by Lok Sabha, to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha.

* Triple Talaq Bill that makes practice of instant divorce among Muslims criminal offence with provision of three-year jail term for erring husband, is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Amid a walkout by some Opposition parties, the bill was passed in Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes against 11 on Thursday.