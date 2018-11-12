Ananth Kumar, BJP MP and union minister, dies in Bengaluru - latest updates

12 November 2018, 18:12 PM
The death of Union Minister Ananth Kumar is a huge loss for Indian politics. After being appointed as the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha I got to know him personally. His sudden and untimely death is a matter of shock for me: Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha
12 November 2018, 16:31 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the residence of Ananth Kumar and met family of the late Union Minister
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the residence of Ananth Kumar and met family of the late Union Minister
12 November 2018, 15:55 PM
It is a personal loss for me. I depended a lot on him (Ananth Kumar) to run parliament smoothly. Finding a party worker and efficient minister like him is difficult. He is a major loss not only to the party but politics as a whole: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
12 November 2018, 13:19 PM
Today, I'm really saddened. We had known each other for a long time, we came to Yuva Morcha together. Ananth Kumar was a dedicated, sympathetic & hardworking politician. That is a very hardworking combination to find. We'll miss him in the time to come: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
Today, I'm really saddened. We had known each other for a long time, we came to Yuva Morcha together. Ananth Kumar was a dedicated, sympathetic & hardworking politician. That is a very hardworking combination to find. We'll miss him in the time to come: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
12 November 2018, 12:14 PM
Ananth Kumar Ji was my friend. I took a promise from him 4-5 months ago that you'll have to come to Madhya Pradesh during elections. He never broke the promises he made, except this time. I pray to God to give peace to his soul: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
12 November 2018, 11:47 AM
PM Modi, several Union Ministers and top political leaders are likely to arrive in Bengaluru this evening to pay their last respects to the departed soul.
12 November 2018, 11:47 AM
In the evening, cremation will be held at the Chamraj Pet Crematorium, say reports.
12 November 2018, 11:46 AM
From there, the mortal remains will be taken to the National College Ground for a brief time.
12 November 2018, 11:46 AM
Union Minister Ananth Kumar's mortal remains will be kept at his Bengaluru residence till 7 AM, Tuesday. It will then be taken to the state BJP head office for public view, say reports.
12 November 2018, 11:27 AM
I'm extremely shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar. He was a very popular, dynamic leader of the poor & downtrodden. May the departed soul rest in peace: Lal Krishna Advani.
I'm extremely shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar. He was a very popular, dynamic leader of the poor & downtrodden. May the departed soul rest in peace: Lal Krishna Advani.
12 November 2018, 11:26 AM
BJP national president Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Union Minister Ananth Kumar at party headquarters.
BJP national president Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Union Minister Ananth Kumar at party headquarters.
12 November 2018, 11:25 AM
The demise of Ananth Kumar is a great loss to the country, to the state of Karnataka, to the govt my party. He was a leader of very high standing within the BJP. It was under his leadership that the party got its first foothold established in southern parts of India: FM Arun Jaitley.
12 November 2018, 10:58 AM
Union Minister Ananth Kumar's last rites will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, say reports.
12 November 2018, 10:08 AM
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala pays last respects to Union Minister Annath Kumar.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala pays last respects to Union Minister Annath Kumar.
12 November 2018, 10:08 AM
It is a sad incident. The demise of Ananth Kumar is a huge loss to the NDA. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear this loss: Union Minister and RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha.
12 November 2018, 09:43 AM
A resolution condoling the demise of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and hailing his contribution would be passed during the Union Cabinet meeting.
12 November 2018, 09:42 AM
PM Narendra Modi is likely to chair special cabinet meeting to condole demise of Ananth Kumar, says PTI.
12 November 2018, 09:29 AM
National flag draped over casket carrying mortal remains of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who passed away in the early hours of Monday.
National flag draped over casket carrying mortal remains of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who passed away in the early hours of Monday.
12 November 2018, 09:28 AM
Ananth Kumar Ji was a hardworking politician & an admired social worker. He had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics. He will be always remembered for his good work. His demise is saddening: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
12 November 2018, 09:27 AM
I am deeply saddened by the news of Ananth Kumar ji's sudden demise. Ananth ji was respected across party lines and was a guiding light for all of us. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
12 November 2018, 09:22 AM
Felt very sad about the demise of Ananth Kumar. He was ill for some time but never expected that this will happen. We were hoping he would recover and join back public service. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife and children: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu
Felt very sad about the demise of Ananth Kumar. He was ill for some time but never expected that this will happen. We were hoping he would recover and join back public service. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife and children: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu
12 November 2018, 09:21 AM
It's a shocking incident. This is a huge loss for the government as well as the party. Ananth Kumar Ji will be remembered as a good administrator & popular leader. I pay tribute to him on the behalf of Uttar Pradesh government: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
It's a shocking incident. This is a huge loss for the government as well as the party. Ananth Kumar Ji will be remembered as a good administrator & popular leader. I pay tribute to him on the behalf of Uttar Pradesh government: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
12 November 2018, 09:14 AM
Three-day mourning declared in Karnataka over the demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar. One-day holiday declared for today, reports ANI.
12 November 2018, 09:13 AM
I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister Ananth Kumar Ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
12 November 2018, 09:12 AM
Death of Ananth Kumar Ji is a huge loss for the country & also a personal loss. He was a great friend & guide for all of us. In recent Karnataka elections, we worked in & out & his sudden death is shocking. We'll participate in his last rites in Bengaluru: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Death of Ananth Kumar Ji is a huge loss for the country & also a personal loss. He was a great friend & guide for all of us. In recent Karnataka elections, we worked in & out & his sudden death is shocking. We'll participate in his last rites in Bengaluru: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
12 November 2018, 09:10 AM
Here are some visuals from the residence of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who passed away at the age of 59.
Here are some visuals from the residence of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who passed away at the age of 59.
12 November 2018, 09:10 AM
Ananth ji was a remarkable administrator who served various ministerial portfolios. His passing away has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that can not be filled soon. May God give his family and supporters strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences: Amit Shah
Ananth ji was a remarkable administrator who served various ministerial portfolios. His passing away has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that can not be filled soon. May God give his family and supporters strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences: Amit Shah
12 November 2018, 09:09 AM
I have lost a great friend in his (Ananth Kumar) death. He was a value based politician, who made a significant contribution to the country as MP & Union Min. May his soul rest in peace & may God give strength to his family & his followers to endure this loss: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
I have lost a great friend in his (Ananth Kumar) death. He was a value based politician, who made a significant contribution to the country as MP & Union Min. May his soul rest in peace & may God give strength to his family & his followers to endure this loss: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
12 November 2018, 09:07 AM
Sad to hear of the passing of Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri HN Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates: President Ram Nath Kovind.
Sad to hear of the passing of Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri HN Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates: President Ram Nath Kovind.
12 November 2018, 09:05 AM
Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of a very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion &devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of a very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion &devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
12 November 2018, 09:04 AM
''Deep sense of grief on hearing that Ananth Kumar is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss,'' Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
''Deep sense of grief on hearing that Ananth Kumar is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss,'' Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
12 November 2018, 08:42 AM
''I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti,'' PM Modi said in another tweet.
''I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti,'' PM Modi said in another tweet.
12 November 2018, 08:40 AM
PM Modi took to Twitter to condole the passing away of Ananth Kumar.
PM Modi took to Twitter to condole the passing away of Ananth Kumar.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work.
12 November 2018, 08:21 AM
In his message to the bereaved family, the PM said that he was "extremely saddened", referring to Ananth Kumar as a "valued colleague and friend".