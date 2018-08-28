हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asian Games 2018 Day 10 live updates

India will look forward to Archery Compound Team final for both men's and women's team as they take on South Korea. Shuttler PV Sindhu will be against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzuying for the Badminton Women's singles final match. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - 08:13
Comments |
Image Courtesy: PTI

The ninth day of the Asian Games 2018 ended with India's Neeraj Chopra stealing the show and bagging a gold in Javelin Throw event. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal's created history with Nehwal being the first in 36 years to win a medal in the individual event. PV Sindhu reached the Badminton Women's Singles final after beating Akane Yamaguchi. 

Neeraj Chopra created a new personal record of 88.06m. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) came second in their respective events. In Hockey, Skipper Rani Rampal took the team into the semifinals with her hat-trick. Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) advancing to the quarterfinals along with Dheeraj Rangi. The men's and women's compound archery team will take on South Korea in a gold medal match. 

Follow the live updates from Day 10: 

28 August 2018, 08:13 AM

Cycling Women's Keirin Heat 3: India's Sonali Chanu finishes 5th in the first round.

28 August 2018, 08:02 AM

Cycling Women's Keirin Heat 1: India's Deborah fails to qualify in the first round.

28 August 2018, 07:47 AM

Equestrian: The Jumping Individual and Jumping Team events are underway. India's Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula and Zahan Kevic Setalvad are competing in the events.

28 August 2018, 07:43 AM

Athletics Women's Hepthalon: India's Purnima Hembram finishes 2nd in Heat 2 in 13.85 seconds. Swapna Barman finished 4th clocking 13.98 seconds.

28 August 2018, 07:36 AM

Here is India's schedule for Day 10: 

-6.30 AM
Equestrian Jumping Individual and Team: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad 

-7.30 AM
Athletics Women's Hepthalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram
Cycling Women's Keirin: Deborah, Sonali Chanu

-7.48 AM
Cycling Women's Team Pursuit: India

-8.00 AM
Bridge Mixed Pair Qualification 

-8.15 AM
Athletics Women's 200m Qualification: Hima Das, Dutee Chand 

-8.30 AM
Bridge Men's Pair Qualification 
Bridge Women's Pair Qualification 
Squash Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Thailand 
Table Tennis Men's Team and Women's Team Semifinals and Finals

-11.00 AM
Men's: India vs Pakistan 

-11.15 AM
Archery Compound Women's Team Final: India vs Korea 

-11.40 AM
Badminton Women's Singles Final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) 

-12.05 PM
Archery Compound Men's Team Final: India vs Korea

-12:30 PM
Kurash Men's 66kg: Jatin
Kurash Men's 66kg: Jacky Gahlot
Kurash Men's +90kg: Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar
Kurash Women's 52kg: Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara
Sepaktakraw Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Japan 

-1.00 PM 
Boxing Women's Feather (57kg) Quarterfinals: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) 

-1.45 PM
Boxing Women's Light (60kg) Quarterfinals: Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) 

-2.30 PM
Hockey Men's Pool A match: India vs Sri Lanka 
Squash Men's Team Pool B match: India vs Qatar

-5.00 PM
Squash Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Indonesia 

-5.55 PM
Athletics Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani 

-6.10 PM
Athletics Men's 800m Final: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh 

-6.20 PM
Athletics Women's 5000m Final: Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav 

-7.15 PM
Athletics Men's 45x400m Relay Final: India 

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close