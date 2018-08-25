हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018 Day 7 live updates

The seventh day of sporting events at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 starts on August 25, Saturday. India currently stands at the 8th position in the tally with 25 medals. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 25, 2018 - 07:49
Comments |
Image Courtesy: PTI

India have bagged six Gold, five Silver and 14 Bronze medals till as of Friday. Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan delivered a Gold in Tennis Men's Doubles and the men's quadruple sculls saw India securing another Gold.

While Friday saw India securing two Gold medals, heartbreaks were also observed as Iran's women Kabaddi team defeated India in the final match. India has been the defending champion and Iran's victory put a halt at India's golden run. 

Later on Friday, Joshana Chinappa qualified for Squash Women's Singles semifinal by a 3-1 win over Hongkong's Ho Ling Chan. Saurav Ghosh too secured his spot in the Squash Men's Singles semifinals by defeating compatriot Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu.
 
Prajnesh Gunneswaran settled for a Bronze medal in Tennis Men's Singles after losing to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

The spotlight on Day 7 will be over Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammad Anas as the action continues in Athletics. In Badminton, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will be playing their Round of 16 matches. 

Follow the live updates from Day 7:

