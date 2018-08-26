हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asian Games 2018 Day 8 live updates

India, at its 8th rank, have bagged 29 medals so far which include 7 gold, 5 silver and 17 bronze.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 07:21
Comments |

Jakarta: The eighth day at the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 is here. The continental multi-sport event is being held in Indonesia on Sunday, August 26.

Shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor's record-shattering Gold gave a perfect start to India's athletics campaign and lifted a relatively dull day for the country on Saturday, which also picked up three singles bronze medals in squash.

India, at its 8th rank, have bagged 29 medals so far which include 7 gold, 5 silver and 17 bronze.

Toor, the season's leader, smashed the Games record and the national record to claim the top prize, something that was expected of him. The 23-year-old was heads and shoulders above the field, throwing the iron ball to 20.75m to better the six-year-old national record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana.

26 August 2018, 07:21 AM

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m Hurdles - Juana Murmu: 9:00 AM IST
Men's 400m Hurdles - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy: 9:30 AM IST
Women's 100m Semifinal - Dutee Chand: 5:00 PM IST
Men's Long Jump Final - Sreeshankar: 5:10 PM IST
Women's 400m Final - Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran: 5:30 PM IST
Men's 10,000m Final - Lakshmanan Govindan: 5:50 PM IST

ARCHERY

Compound Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Qatar: 9:20 AM IST
Compound Women's Team Quarterfinals - India vs TBD: 12:10 PM IST

BADMINTON

(Starting 11.30 AM IST onwards)
Women's Singles (Quarterfinal) - Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) 
Women's Singles (Quarterfinal) - PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon (Thailand)

BOXING 

Round of 16

Men's Light (60kg) - Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China) 5:45 PM IST
Men's Welterweight (69kg) - Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan): 2:15 PM IST
Women's Fly (51kg) - Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova (Tajikistan) 3:00 PM IST

BRIDGE

Starting at 8:00 Am IST

CANOE/KAYAK

Sprint 500m Women (Heats) - India: 8:30 AM IST
Sprint 500m Men (Heats) - India: 8:50 AM IST

GOLF

Men's Individual and Team Round 4: 4:30 AM IST
Women's Individual and Team Round 4: 4:30 AM IST

HANDBALL

Men's Main Round Group 3 Round 7 Match: India vs Chinese Taipei: 9:30 AM IST

HOCKEY

Men's Pool A: India vs Korea: 4:30 PM IST

SEPAKTAKRAW

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match - India vs Malaysia: 8:30 AM IST
Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match - India vs China: 2:30 PM IST

SHOOTING

Skeet Women (Qualification) - Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon: 6:30 AM IST
Skeet Men (Qualification) - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh: 7:30 AM IST

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Qatar: 8:30 AM IST
Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs China: 12:30 PM IST
Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A) - India vs Iran: 4:30 PM IST
Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D) - India vs UAE: 2:30 PM IST 
Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D) - India vs Chinese Taipei: 6:30 PM IST

VOLLEYBALL

Men's Group match - India vs Japan: 11:00 AM IST. 

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close