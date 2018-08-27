हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018 Day 9 live updates

The eighth day at the Asian Games saw India winning five silver medals in track and field event.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 27, 2018 - 09:04
Image Courtesy: PTI

JAKARTA/PALEMBANG: After India's clinical performance on track and field on Sunday the ninth day of the Asian Games 2018 will be worth looking forward to. The Indian contingent bagged five silver medals in various events. The women shone on Sunday as Hima Das went on to break 400m national record for the second time in two days and bring home a silver medal while Dutee Chand too bagged a silver in Women's 100m. Equestrian saw Fouaad Mirza and the men's team securing a silver and Muhammed Anas settled for a silver in Men's 400m. India also secured two Bronze in Bridge for both men's team and mixed team events.

A major heartbreak came after a Bronze was lost due to disqualification. Long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan was disqualified from Men's 10,000m race after stepped inside the track. Indian Archers were clinical in their performance on Sunday as both men's and women's team. In Badminton, shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu secured their position in the semi-finals as they beat Indonesia's Ratchanok Intanon and Nitchaon Jindapol respectively in the quarterfinal matches.

In Athletics, Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan will be eyeing for medals in Women's 400 Hurdles while Dharun Ayyasamy and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan after their clinical performance on Saturday are in the Men's 400m Hurdles final.

Follow the live updates from Day 9:

27 August 2018, 09:04 AM

India currently stands at the 9th position in the medal tally.

Medal Tally

27 August 2018, 08:54 AM

Canoe TBR 1000m Men Heat: India finishes last (fifth) clocking 4:54.198 in the Heat 2. China clocked 4:41.664 to secure the first position in the Heat.

27 August 2018, 08:35 AM

Karate Men's (75kg): Korea's Muil Kim beat India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran 1-0 in 1/16 final match.

27 August 2018, 08:27 AM

Karate Men's (75kg) 1/16 Final: India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran takes on Korea's Muil Kim.

27 August 2018, 08:15 AM

Equestrian Jumping Team and Jumping Individual events are underway. India has Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula and Zahan Kevic Setalvad competing in the 1st qualification of Jumping Individual event.

27 August 2018, 08:12 AM

India won seven medals on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2018 bagging five silver and two bronze medals. Click here to check the medal tally. 

27 August 2018, 07:35 AM

Here is the events schedule of the Indian contingent for Day 9:

-6.30 AM 
Equestrian Jumping Individual Qualification: Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Kevic Zahan Setalvad 
Equestrian Jumping Team Qualification: India

-8.15 AM
Karate Men's 75kg 1/16 Final: Sharath Kumar Jayendran vs Muil Kim

-8.30 AM
Canoe TBR 1000m Men: India

-9.30 AM
Sepaktakraw Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Nepal

-10:30 AM 
Badminton Women's Singles Semifinals: Saina Nehwal vs Tzuying Tai (Chinese Taipei)
Badminton Women's Singles Semifinals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
Table Tennis Men's Team Group D: India vs Macau

-11.00 AM
Squash Women's Team Pool B: India vs Iran
Squash Men's Team Pool B: India vs Indonesia
Volleyball Women's Team Pool B match: India vs China 

-12.30 PM
Hockey Women's Pool B: India vs Thailand
Weightlifting Men's +100kg Group A 

-12.42 PM
Karate Men's 84kg Quarterfinal: Vishal

-2.30 PM
Table Tennis Men's Team Group D: India vs Vietnam

-3.00 PM
Boxing Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Tanveer Ahmed (Pakistan)

-3.30 PM
Weightlifting Women's +75kg Group A

-4.30 PM
Table Tennis Women's Team Quarterfinals

-5.00 PM
Squash Men's Team Pool B: India vs Singapore 

-5.10 PM
Athletics, Women's Long Jump (Final): Neena Varakil, James Nayana (5:10 PM IST)

-5.15 PM
Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw (Final): Neerak Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Athletics, Women's 400m Hurdles (Final): Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan 
Boxing Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16: Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) 

-5.30 PM
Athletics, Men's 400m Hurdles (Final): Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan
Athletics, Men's High Jump (Final): Chethan Balasubramanya 

-5.45 PM
Athletics, Women's 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Sudha Singh, Chinta

-6.00 PM
Athletics, Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Shankar Lal Swami 

-6.15 PM
Boxing Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16: Mohammed Hussam Uddin vs Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (Mongolia) 

-6.30 PM
Table Tennis Men's Team Quarterfinals

-6.35 PM
Athletics, Men's 800m Qualification: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh 

-7.00PM
Boxing Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16: Dheeraj vs Nurlan Kobashev (Kyrgyzstan)

