Assembly elections live updates, 9 October: Mayawati attacks Congress over alliance

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day trip to poll-bound Rajasthan where he will hold a roadshow on October 9 from chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home turf Dholpur to Dausa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 11:24
The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to snatch the key states from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming elections in five states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. Hectic campaigning is underway in all the five states. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day trip to poll-bound Rajasthan where he will hold a roadshow on October 9 from chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home turf Dholpur to Dausa. He will address a public meeting in Bikaner on October 10. He will also address a few meetings in Dholpur on Tuesday and move towards Dausa by road. The next day he will have some programmes in Jaipur before addressing a big meeting in Bikaner. Gandhi will cover Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts, travelling over 250 km, during the road show. The three districts have 16 assembly seats, of which a majority are with the BJP.

Catch all the election-related updates on Zee News here:

