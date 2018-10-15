हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly elections Live updates, 15 October: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in MP

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 15, 2018 - 12:09
The Bharatiya Janata Pary and the Congress and all the regional players are in full election mode with the voting dates just a few weeks away. The parties are set to release their manifestoes soon. 
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot had on Sunday said that unlike the BJP, the Congress will not make false promises in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the state. The party, he said will take feedback of all stakeholders across the state and suggestions would be given to the election manifesto committee to incorporate them. 

In Telangana, the BJP has in its manifesto proposed to regulate the sale of liquor, claiming that its unrestricted availability and consumption was leading to several social and law and order problems in the state.

Catch all election-related updates on October 15 here:

15 October 2018, 12:09 PM

Shiv Sena releases its first list of its candidates for Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on 28 November. 

15 October 2018, 10:18 AM

Rajasthan min Jaswant Singh Yadav also claimed that Rahul Gandhi is insulting Hindus to please Pakistan. "He (Rahul Gandhi) says Hindus are terrorists. What will such a man do by becoming PM? He tells people of India that Hindus are terrorists. What does it mean? If you want to please Pakistan why are you insulting us," the Rajasthan minister said.

15 October 2018, 10:13 AM

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan minister Jaswant Singh Yadav defended the government on the Rafale deal. "There was a Rafale deal. These are fighter planes which are acquired after great difficulty. Pakistan did not acquire it. Rahul Gandhi is disturbed that Modi ji and not Pakistan received it," Yadav said in Alwar in Rajasthan.

15 October 2018, 10:09 AM

While Amit Shah is in Madhya Pradesh today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing public meetings in Datia and Gwalior in the state as part of Congress party's Sankalp Yatra. 

15 October 2018, 10:04 AM

BJP president Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today and will be holding several programs. He will be meeting people and will address a number of public meetings.

15 October 2018, 09:59 AM

Taking to poetry, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been hitting at the BJP and its leaders.

15 October 2018, 09:48 AM

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of discriminating against Madhya Pradesh in the allocation of funds. He told a party workers' convention in Hoshangabad that the UPA government had allocated Rs 1.34 lakh crore under the 13th Finance Commission, whereas the Narendra Modi government gave the state Rs 3.44 lakh crore as part of the 14th Finance Commission allocations. He lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for asking what the NDA government has done since coming to power and claimed that the BJP would go to the public with its "account" of work.

