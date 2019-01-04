Ayodhya dispute live updates: New SC bench to be constituted on January 10 for Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

4 January 2019, 10:55 AM
The new bench will decide if there will be a day-to-day hearing or not
The hearing which continued for 60 seconds, did not see any arguments from either side.
Supreme Court hearing on January 10 on a new bench to be constituted to hear the Ayodhya matter.
PM Modi had also suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court. "We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP.
The hearing assumes importance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested any decision on an ordinance on Ram temple in Ayodhya can happen only after the completion of the judicial process. PM Modi's comments came amidst heightened demands by Hindutava organisations, including the RSS, for an ordinance for early construction of the temple. "Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as a government, we are ready to make all efforts," said PM Modi.
A mahant, who says he is a party to the case has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sought impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. In a letter that is also addressed to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah, Mahant Dharam Das has accused the Chief Justice of India of showing disinterest in the title suite. Dharam Das represents Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Samiti, which seeks the handover of the disputed site in Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. "If the Chief Justice can't put the 70-year-old case on priority, then what is the use of such a Chief Justice? We don't have faith in him anymore and that is why we want him removed from this case," he told reporters.
On December 24, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Gogoi had decided on "fixing the date of hearing before the appropriate bench." On the same day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the central government wants the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit to be heard on day to day basis in the court.