Watch: Military bands enthrall audience at 'Beating Retreat'

29 January 2018, 18:09 PM
29 January 2018, 18:05 PM
29 January 2018, 18:04 PM
29 January 2018, 17:53 PM
29 January 2018, 17:50 PM
29 January 2018, 17:49 PM
29 January 2018, 17:47 PM
29 January 2018, 17:30 PM
29 January 2018, 17:29 PM
29 January 2018, 17:29 PM
29 January 2018, 17:29 PM
29 January 2018, 17:27 PM
29 January 2018, 17:27 PM
29 January 2018, 17:23 PM
29 January 2018, 17:23 PM
29 January 2018, 17:22 PM
29 January 2018, 17:12 PM
18 military bands, 15 pipes and drum bands perform at Vijay Chowk.
29 January 2018, 17:12 PM
29 January 2018, 17:04 PM
29 January 2018, 17:02 PM
29 January 2018, 17:02 PM
Beating Retreat marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.
29 January 2018, 17:02 PM
The `Beating Retreat` ceremony is held here every year on January 29, marking the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.