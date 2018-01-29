Watch: Military bands enthrall audience at 'Beating Retreat'

New Delhi: The Beating Retreat ceremony was held on Monday, which marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

The ceremony this year at Vijay Chowk saw several military bands, pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with a clear sky and relatively warm weather adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

Several performances by Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour.

Watch the video of the ceremony below (courtesy: Doordarshan National)