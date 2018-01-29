हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Watch: Military bands enthrall audience at 'Beating Retreat'

Beating Retreat is conducted on the evening of January 29, the third day after the Republic Day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 29, 2018 - 19:08
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

New Delhi: The Beating Retreat ceremony was held on Monday, which marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

The ceremony this year at Vijay Chowk saw several military bands, pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with a clear sky and relatively warm weather adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

Several performances by Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour.

Watch the video of the ceremony below (courtesy: Doordarshan National)

18 military bands, 15 pipes and drum bands perform at Vijay Chowk.

Beating Retreat marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. 

The `Beating Retreat` ceremony is held here every year on January 29, marking the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

