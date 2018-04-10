Bharat Bandh live news updates: Protests gain momentum in Bihar, other states step up security arrangements

10 April 2018, 12:47 PM
The life remained by and large normal in Uttar Pradesh today despite a country-wide shut down called by some groups against the caste-based reservations in jobs and education.
The official sources said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state till around noon during the ongoing 'Bharat Bandh.
10 April 2018, 11:17 AM
Two groups broke into clashes Bihar's Arrah during Bharat Bandh protests, gunshots heard.
#WATCH: Clash between two groups in Bihar's Arrah during protests against caste-based reservations, gunshots heard.
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
10 April 2018, 09:37 AM
The section 144 of the Indian Penal Code prohibits assembly of five or more people in an area
10 April 2018, 09:36 AM
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in various parts of the country. Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan`s Jaipur and Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh`s Bhopal and Uttarakhand`s Nainital.
10 April 2018, 09:31 AM
Massive jam ensued in Bihar's Barh, after protestors blocked NH 31.
10 April 2018, 09:22 AM
Curfew imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Morena.
Protests against caste-based reservations: Curfew imposed in Bhind and Morena. (Visuals from Morena) #MadhyaPradesh
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
10 April 2018, 09:21 AM
Protests intensify in Bihar's Arrah where demonstrators have stopped a train
Protests against caste-based reservations in jobs and education: Visuals from Bihar's Arrah where protesters have stopped a train
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
10 April 2018, 08:02 AM
No reports of untoward incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
No impact of #BharatBandh call seen as yet in Meerut. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018
10 April 2018, 07:29 AM
The Police carried out flag marches at several places on Monday.
10 April 2018, 07:10 AM
In an Advisory, the MHA advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including the issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property. The Advisory stressed that District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction.
10 April 2018, 07:00 AM
In Rajasthan, representatives of different communities, including such as Karni Sena, Jat Mahasabha, Jat Samaj Sewa Sansthan and Akhil Bharatiya Gurjar Mahasabha, informed the district administration in Bhilwara that they did not support the bandh call for April 10.
10 April 2018, 07:00 AM
As many as 6000 police forces will be deployed in Bhopal. The schools will, however, remain open. Bhopal commissioner said that the police department will keep a tab on social media and strict action will be taken against rumour-mongers.
10 April 2018, 06:58 AM
Section 144 has been imposed in select places in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh
10 April 2018, 06:51 AM
Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur till April 15 after protests over SC/ST protection act. Internet services will be suspended at 9 am on Tuesday.
Section 144 imposed in Bharatpur till April 15 after protests over SC/ST protection act. Internet services will be suspended at 9am, today. #Rajasthan
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
10 April 2018, 06:40 AM
Several groups circulated of WhatsApp messages and posts on social media, calling for a Bharat Bandh on April 10. Some groups of theses called for Bharat Bandh protesting against reservation system while some other groups will be protesting against the violence that erupted during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2.