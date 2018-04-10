Bharat Bandh live news updates: Protests gain momentum in Bihar, other states step up security arrangements

NEW DELHI: The protests slowly gained momentum in Bihar after demonstrators stopping train has emerged from Bihar's Arrah and created a ruckus in Darbhanga. However, after April 2 protests that left at least 8 dead, the Centre has beefed up security in most states. This Bharat Bandh protest was called by various anti-reservation groups opposed to caste-based reservations. The Home Ministry has requested all state governments to be extra vigilant to avoid any violence and loss of life and property. Section 144 has been imposed in several places in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Internet services have also been suspended at some places following reports of posts on social media and messages on WhatsApp calling for the protests on April 10.

On April 2, several Dalit outfits called a nation-wide protest against Supreme Court's judgement of 'dilution' the SC/ST Act. At least 10 were dead and several injured in the Bharat Bandh protests. Refusing to review the ruling, the top court said that those agitating on the streets may not have even read our judgment. Meanwhile, the Centre said that they said are fully committed to protecting the interests of the backward communities.

On March 20, the top court diluted the provisions of the SC/ST Act, stating that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.