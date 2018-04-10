हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Bandh live news updates: Protests gain momentum in Bihar, other states step up security arrangements

The Bharat Bandh has been called by anti-reservation groups against caste-based reservations. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 12:48
Comments |
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: The protests slowly gained momentum in Bihar after demonstrators stopping train has emerged from Bihar's Arrah and created a ruckus in Darbhanga. However, after April 2 protests that left at least 8 dead, the Centre has beefed up security in most states. This Bharat Bandh protest was called by various anti-reservation groups opposed to caste-based reservations. The Home Ministry has requested all state governments to be extra vigilant to avoid any violence and loss of life and property. Section 144 has been imposed in several places in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Internet services have also been suspended at some places following reports of posts on social media and messages on WhatsApp calling for the protests on April 10.

On April 2, several Dalit outfits called a nation-wide protest against Supreme Court's judgement of 'dilution' the SC/ST Act. At least 10 were dead and several injured in the Bharat Bandh protests. Refusing to review the ruling, the top court said that those agitating on the streets may not have even read our judgment. Meanwhile, the Centre said that they said are fully committed to protecting the interests of the backward communities.

On March 20, the top court diluted the provisions of the SC/ST Act, stating that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

10 April 2018, 12:47 PM

The life remained by and large normal in Uttar Pradesh today despite a country-wide shut down called by some groups against the caste-based reservations in jobs and education.
The official sources said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state till around noon during the ongoing 'Bharat Bandh.

10 April 2018, 11:17 AM

Two groups broke into clashes Bihar's Arrah during Bharat Bandh protests, gunshots heard.

 

10 April 2018, 09:37 AM

The section 144 of the Indian Penal Code prohibits assembly of five or more people in an area 

10 April 2018, 09:36 AM

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in various parts of the country. Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan`s Jaipur and Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh`s Bhopal and Uttarakhand`s Nainital. 

10 April 2018, 09:31 AM

Massive jam ensued in Bihar's Barh, after protestors blocked NH 31.

10 April 2018, 09:22 AM

Curfew imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Morena. 

 

10 April 2018, 09:21 AM

Protests intensify in Bihar's Arrah where demonstrators have stopped a train

 

10 April 2018, 08:02 AM

No reports of untoward incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

10 April 2018, 07:29 AM

The Police carried out flag marches at several places on Monday. 

10 April 2018, 07:10 AM

In an Advisory, the MHA advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including the issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property. The Advisory stressed that District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction.

10 April 2018, 07:00 AM

In Rajasthan, representatives of different communities, including such as Karni Sena, Jat Mahasabha, Jat Samaj Sewa Sansthan and Akhil Bharatiya Gurjar Mahasabha, informed the district administration in Bhilwara that they did not support the bandh call for April 10. 

10 April 2018, 07:00 AM

As many as 6000 police forces will be deployed in Bhopal. The schools will, however, remain open. Bhopal commissioner said that the police department will keep a tab on social media and strict action will be taken against rumour-mongers.

 

10 April 2018, 06:58 AM

Section 144 has been imposed in select places in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

10 April 2018, 06:51 AM

Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur till April 15 after protests over SC/ST protection act. Internet services will be suspended at 9 am on Tuesday. 

 

10 April 2018, 06:40 AM

Several groups circulated of WhatsApp messages and posts on social media, calling for a Bharat Bandh on April 10. Some groups of theses called for Bharat Bandh protesting against reservation system while some other groups will be protesting against the violence that erupted during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2.

 

