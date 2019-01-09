Trade unions strike live updates: Nationwide bandh likely to affect normal life on Day 2

The nationwide bandh called by central trade union will continue on Wednesday after witnessing stray incidences of violence in the first 24-hour of the two-day long bandh. The strike, called by ten major trade unions, is protesting against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

According to reports, nearly 20 crore workers of the state and central government are expected to join the nationwide strike which has been called by 10 trade unions. The strike has been called by a consortium of ten central trade unions and has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sector.

Farm unions like All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) cand Bhumi Adhikar Andolan are also part of the strike. The trade unions have supports of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors representing the workers and employees of all the industries and services including transport services, both in organised and unorganised sectors.

The 48-hour-long strike appears to be having a major impact in Left-dominated states of Kerala and West Bengal. The strike is also quite visible in other states like Assam, Odisha, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Manipur Bihar, Rajasthan, Goa, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

Here are the live updates: