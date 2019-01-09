Trade unions strike live updates: Nationwide bandh likely to affect normal life on Day 2

9 January 2019, 07:03 AM
West Bengal: Train services on Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur Namkhana and Diamond Harbour section affected as strike supporters have thrown banana leaves on overhead wire at Dakshin Barasat, Mathurapur between Nischindapur-Kakdwip, Kakdwip-Namkhana on Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur Namkhana section. Banana leaves have also been thrown at and Basuldanga on Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section. Tower vans have already been dispatched to remove the banana leaves from the overhead wire to restore normal services. Normal services are maintained over other sections of Sealdah division.
The Odisha Government has directed the District Collectors and District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective district and decide accordingly for the closure of the educational institutions. In a letter written to district officials, Additional Secretary, Partha Sarthi Mishra ordered for necessary caution. "During `Bharat Bandh` call on January 9, there may be apprehension of untoward incidents in different parts of the state. Hence, you are hereby requested to assess the situation in your district and in case there is any compelling situation which is likely to affect the Educational Institutions, you may kindly take a suitable decision for closure of the educational institutions within your jurisdiction," read the letter.
Following is a quick recap of the impact of bandh on Day 1:
The strike also disrupted rail and road traffic in Odisha. Train services were hit as trade union activists staged rail roko at places like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Jaleswar, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Paradip. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, 22 policemen were injured following clashes at the manufacturing plant of a Japanese company as workers, who were supporting the stir, tried to enter its premises, police said. Union leaders claimed that 50 workers injured in the police action against protesters.
In West Bengal, clashes between Trinamool and CPM workers was reported in Asansol. There were also incidents of stone pelting at a school bus. Protesting members burnt effigies and tyres on streets in some parts of the state including Kolkata. They also blocked railway tracks in some part of West Bengal, delaying some long-distance trains.
Daily life was affected Left-ruled Kerala with schools and colleges being shut and banking services being affected. Trains were stopped in Kerala while buses and autorickshaws were off the road, hitting normal life, according to reports from the state. Workers from various sectors have extended support to the two-day strike. Karnataka evoked mixed response while other states saw business as usual.
The 'hartal' was also quite visible in Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Manipur Bihar, Rajasthan, Goa, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana - particularly in the targeted industrial areas and different mines, said Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).
The first 24-hour of the two-day long bandh witnessed stray incidences of violence in West Bengal. However, daily life was affected in many states with the transport department, taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers supporting it. Two leading bank unions also joined the strike partially affecting banking operations. In Mumbai, over 32,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport undertaking went on an indefinite strike to demand higher wages. The protest, which coincided with the two-day strike called by 10 trade unions, affected nearly 25 lakh daily commuters.