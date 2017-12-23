LIVE updates: Lalu Prasad taken into custody, will be sent to jail shortly

23 December 2017, 16:57 PM
जो बोया वो पाया !बोया पेड़ बबूल का तो आम कहाँ से होई ।यह तो होना ही था ।
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:56 PM
Lalu had to go to jail becose of PIL filed by Sihivanand ,Lalan Singh & myself but now Shivanand defending the undefensible.
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:56 PM
#Visuals of Lalu Prasad Yadav outside Ranchi's Special CBI Court after being convicted in a #FodderScam case pic.twitter.com/BxValvnv8n
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:55 PM
Manish Tewari, Congress: Lalu Prasad has been fighting this legal battle since 1996. It started when BJP leaders filed PIL against him in Patna HC. He and his lawyers are capable of fighting this case.
23 December 2017, 16:54 PM
Lalu Prasad Yadav has been brought to Birsa Munda Central Jail.
23 December 2017, 16:54 PM
#WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav outside Ranchi's Special CBI Court after being convicted in a #FodderScam case pic.twitter.com/hn6REkaizv
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:53 PM
सामंतीवादी ताक़तों, जानता हूँ लालू तुम्हारी राहों का काँटा नहीं आँखों की कील है। पर इतनी आसानी से नहीं उखाड़ पाओगे
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:52 PM
ना ज़ोर चलेगा लाठी का
लालू लाल है माटी का।।
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:52 PM
Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment.
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:52 PM
A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though.
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:51 PM
Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 16:31 PM
Lalu tweets after conviction in fodder scam, says he is not alone in this 'dharma yudh', truth will win
23 December 2017, 16:18 PM
Lalu Prasad tweets after conviction: "Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win. A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though. "
23 December 2017, 16:17 PM
Manoj Jha, RJD: With the kind of evidence we have, we'll get redressal at a higher court. I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure - Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail, scare them. I want to tell them - Your end has begun.
23 December 2017, 16:10 PM
Sushil Modi: "I was one of the petitioner in fodder scam PIL which resulted in CBI inquiry & monitoring by Patna H Court."
23 December 2017, 16:06 PM
The court has said that all properties acquired by Lalu after 1990 will be attached
23 December 2017, 16:04 PM
Manoj Jha, RJD: I believe in the judiciary but in this case, CBI was arranging prosecution. Legally admissible evidence provided by us were set aside.
23 December 2017, 16:04 PM
KC Tyagi: The verdict will have a huge impact on the future of the RJD
23 December 2017, 15:56 PM
Manoj Jha: CBI has a personal vendetta against Lalu Prasad. This verdict is an error
23 December 2017, 15:55 PM
Lalu Prasad has been sent to Ranchi jail
23 December 2017, 15:52 PM
The court has said that it will pronounce the sentencing on January 3 for the 16 people held guilty, including Lalu Prasad Yadav.
23 December 2017, 15:50 PM
Lalu Prasad has been taken into custody after his conviction
23 December 2017, 15:49 PM
Lalu Prasad among 16 others held guilty in fodder scam
23 December 2017, 15:48 PM
Jagannath Mishra: I am happy with the verdict.
23 December 2017, 15:47 PM
Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted in the fodder scam
23 December 2017, 15:13 PM
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha hopes Lalu Yadav gets justice in the fodder scam case.
Hope wish & pray that the friend of the nation, hero of masses & favorite of downtrodden, one & only one Lalu Yadav gets the most desired & deserving justice. Satyamev Jayate??!!. God Bless!
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 11:45 AM
The judgement will come at 3 pm: Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/9SJ3L98kab
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 10:51 AM
Lalu Prasad to appear before special CBI Court in Ranchi shortly
Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before special CBI Court in Ranchi shortly #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/J6vIkTDB3h
— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
23 December 2017, 10:44 AM
I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever be the judgment, appeal to people of Bihar to maintain law and order: Lalu Prasad Yadav
23 December 2017, 10:19 AM
Tejashwi Yadav: We trust the judiciary and hope the verdict will be in our favor. Just like BJP propaganda was busted in 2GScam and Adarsh Scam, same would happen now