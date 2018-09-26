हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP's West Bengal bandh live updates

Security arrangements have been beefed up, with a deployment of around 4,000 security personnel across the city.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 08:35
ANI photo

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour 'Bangla bandh' on Wednesday to protest against the Islampur school violence in North Dinajpur which led to the death of two students in clashes with police. Security arrangements have been beefed up, with a deployment of around 4,000 security personnel across the city.

The Trinamool Congress government has vowed to take stern action against those trying to enforce the bandh, while a combative BJP warned of 'repercussions' if the ruling party attempted to foil the stir. 

Trouble had brewed at Daribhit High School in Islampur over the recruitment of Urdu teachers as the protesting students said they needed Science and English teachers instead.

The students and the locals had stopped two newly-recruited teachers from entering the school on Thursday, demanding that all vacant teaching posts be filled, resulting in a clash.

The BJP alleged that ITI student Rajesh Sarkar and third-year college student Tapas Barman were killed in police firing while the police denied the claim.

26 September 2018, 08:32 AM

26 September 2018, 08:31 AM

26 September 2018, 08:31 AM

Train movement obstructed by protesters on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line, Sealdah-Barasat Bongaon section of Eastern Railway Sealdah Division, Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Section and Bandel Katwa section on Eastern Railways Howrah Division.

26 September 2018, 08:30 AM

Drivers of government buses wear helmets in Cooch Behar while driving after some of the buses were vandalised by protesters.

26 September 2018, 08:29 AM

Protesters vandalise government buses and torch tyres in Midnapore.

26 September 2018, 08:28 AM

The opposition BJP took out rallies in the city and the state on Tuesday in support of the 'Bangla bandh', while the ruling TMC countered it with processions denouncing it. The BJP claimed that the shutdown would be a complete success as the people of Islampur, where the clash took place on Thursday over the appointment of an Urdu teacher and the entire state are fed up with the 'misrule of TMC'.

