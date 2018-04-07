Blackbuck poaching case live: Salman Khan reaches Mumbai

7 April 2018, 19:50 PM Salman Khan as reached Mumbai and is headed towards his home - Galaxy Appartments.

7 April 2018, 18:41 PM Bihar: Rakhi sisters of #SalmanKhan Saba and Farah celebrate in Patna after he was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in #BlackBuckPaochingCase pic.twitter.com/9A9slOeHWy — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

7 April 2018, 17:44 PM Salman Khan has reached the Jodhpur aiport and will now head to Mumbai.

7 April 2018, 17:36 PM Salman Khan leaves the premises of the Jodhpur Central Jail in a car with two bodyguards. It is not yet clear if the superstar will leave for Mumbai immediately or stay in his hotel for some time. His sisters Alvira and Arpita, who have been camping in Jodhpur, since Thursday, are expected to join the actor.

7 April 2018, 17:28 PM Relatives of Jodhpur Central Jail prisoners said police aren't letting them meet their relatives inside the jail. 'It's for the first time I'm unable to meet my husband', said a woman who had come to meet her husband in jail. Salman Khan, who was lodged in same jail, would be released shortly.

7 April 2018, 17:22 PM Procedure at the jail premises is over. We are arranging security at the airport and security in transit. Once that is done, we will move him (Salman Khan): Amandeep Singh Kapoor, DCP (East) Jodhpur

7 April 2018, 16:59 PM Salman Khan will travel from Jodhpur to Mumbai in a chartered plane. He is likely to leave the city before 6 pm today.

7 April 2018, 16:58 PM Jodhpur Central Jail authorities have received Salman Khan's release order. The actor is expected to be released in the next few minutes after he completes the formalities. Salman's bodyguard Shera has reached the jail. A separate vehicle with two other bodyguards has also reached jail to receive Salman.



7 April 2018, 16:02 PM Members of the Bishnoi Samaj, who had registered the complaint against Salman, have said that they will approach the High Court against the verdict. The Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji.

7 April 2018, 15:28 PM Elated with the order, fans of Salman Khan have gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. Fans of #SalmanKhan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court's verdict in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. The Court granted him bail in the case. pic.twitter.com/STrcQuihjY — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

7 April 2018, 15:10 PM The next date for the hearing is May 7, 2018. He has been granted bail but will have to seek permission from the court if he has to leave the country.

7 April 2018, 15:06 PM His lawyers are claiming that the actor will be able to walk out if jail after 7 pm tonight. Salman has to produce a personal bond of Rs 50,000 plus two other bonds of Rs 25,000 each. The two people who will sign the bail bonds for Salman are likely to be Rajkumar Sharma and Champalal.

7 April 2018, 15:02 PM "There was no reason why he would not be allowed a bail," his lawyers said.

7 April 2018, 15:01 PM Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. He is likely to step out of jail by the evening.

7 April 2018, 14:00 PM As per latest information, Salman Khan's order is likely to be announced after 3 pm. His sisters Alvira and Arpita have reached the court premises. Even if the order goes in his favour, if his lawyers do not get the written copy of the order by 6 pm today, he will have to spend the weekend in jail.

7 April 2018, 10:52 AM The Defence lawyers have argued that the witness is unreliable as she lives two kilometres away from where the blackbucks were killed. They are claiming that it is not possible for anyone to reach the spot 2 kms away just a moment after hearing the gunshots.

7 April 2018, 10:50 AM Prosecutors asserted in court that salman should not be given the bail. They are arguing on the witness statement presenting it as a proof of why the actor should remain in jail.

7 April 2018, 10:47 AM The issue was listed at the 15th number but has been advanced to the first, Salman's supporters are viewing this as a positive sign.

7 April 2018, 10:41 AM Members of the Bishnoi samaj, who have fought for 20 years for Salman's conviction, are hoping that the actor remains in jail. "He should be punished for the crime that he has committed," a member of the community said outside the Jodhpur Sessions court where the actor's bail hearing is underway.

7 April 2018, 10:34 AM The bail hearing for Salman Khan has begun. District & sessions court judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is hearing the application.

7 April 2018, 10:20 AM The district and sessions court had on Friday heard the arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application but had reserved its decision on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bail plea for today. The court had called for the records of the case from the trial court.

7 April 2018, 10:20 AM One of Salman Khan's bodyguard had an argument with the media outside court, where he got into a scuffle. He was escorted away from the spot by the police. Salman's sister Alvira, and his bodyguard Shera have been allowed to go inside the court.

7 April 2018, 10:10 AM Salman Khan was likely to speak to his mother from the jail. His mother had deposited the money for the STD call to speak to him in jail. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the call was made.