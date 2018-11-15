हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Gaja live updates: Landfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Navy on alert

In view of the cyclonic storm Gaja, the Navy, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies are on standby to carry out relief and rescue operations.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 17:01
CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

'Gaja' that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal is about 550 km northeast of Nagapattinam and is very likely to cross the coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting upto 100 kmph, the Met office said.

IMD further warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at most places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai. 

In view of the IMD warning regarding the cyclonic storm Gaja, the Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies are on standby to carry out relief and rescue operations. 

Additionally, aircraft from Naval Air Stations Dega, Rajali and Parundu and Water Jet FACs and Patrolling Boats from Naval Detachments in Ramnad and Nagapatnam have been warning the fishing vessels about the approaching storm and directing them to return to the harbour.

In an attempt to mitigate damage to properties and human lives, the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to evacuate around 20,000 people residing on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.

With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed on Thursday in view of the cyclone.

The IMD has also cautioned about major damage to thatched huts. "Rooftops may blow off," and communication and power lines may be affected it had said adding standing crops could also be hit besides water intrusion in low lying areas.

Apart from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh is also bracing for the impact of the cyclone which is likely to bring heavy downpour and strong winds to several parts of the region for the next couple of days. 

Click here to stay updated about the Cyclone Gaja:-

15 November 2018, 17:01 PM

Heavy rainfall in Cuddalore as Cyclone Gaja set to make landfall soon.

15 November 2018, 16:06 PM

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, in a tweet, said as per the latest updates Gaja Cyclone is likely to have landfall between 8 pm and 11 pm tonight in all probability in Nagapattinam district, about 300 km from Chennai.

15 November 2018, 15:55 PM

The storm which lay over the Southwest Bay about 285 km from Chennai and 225 km east of Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry was very likely to cross the coast between Cuddalore and Pamban around Nagapattinam by evening or Thursday night after weakening into a cyclone, the Met office said.

15 November 2018, 15:55 PM

At the time of landfall, wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting up to 100 kmph and heavy rains were likely along the region, the Met office said.

15 November 2018, 13:14 PM

4 NDRF teams and 4 TNDRF teams positioned in Nagapattinam. We have 380 first responders to respond to the needs of people & 159 responders to protect animals. Collector has commenced efforts to evacuate people: Additional Secy, Revenue & Admin.

 

15 November 2018, 11:12 AM

Collector Cuddalore Thiru V Anbuselvan and Disaster Managment in-charge Gagandeep Singh Bedi hold review meeting. Cyclone Gaja is likely to make landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore this evening.

 

15 November 2018, 10:13 AM

Rain clouds spotted some 50 KM east of Chennai, claims Chennai Weather tracking #CycloneGaja.

15 November 2018, 10:10 AM

Rainfall has started in some places near Tamil Nadu's coast, claims some Twitter users tracking Cyclone Gaja.

15 November 2018, 09:59 AM

''Hourly updates associated with Cyclone 'Gaja’ are being shared with state-level disaster management authorities in TN & Puducherry for planning and coordinating emergency response actions in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal districts: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

 

15 November 2018, 09:57 AM

Anna university exams scheduled for today postponed. Date to be announced later. 

15 November 2018, 09:53 AM

Cyclone Gaja lying 370 km SE of Chennai and 370 km NE of Nagapattinam and likely to have landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore on the evening of November 15 with the wind speed of 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph, reports ANI.

15 November 2018, 08:03 AM

Apart from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh is also bracing for the impact of the cyclone which is likely to bring heavy downpour and strong winds to several parts of the region for the next couple of days.  

15 November 2018, 08:02 AM

The IMD has also cautioned about major damage to thatched huts. "Rooftops may blow off," and communication and power lines may be affected, it had said adding standing crops could also be hit besides water intrusion in low lying areas.

15 November 2018, 08:02 AM

Fishermen in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been warned not to venture in deep sea in view of Cyclone Gaja. 

15 November 2018, 08:00 AM

School and colleges have been closed in Tamil Nadi in view of Cyclone Gaja.

15 November 2018, 08:00 AM

At least nine teams of NDRF are on standby in view of Cyclone Gaja.

15 November 2018, 07:59 AM

A high alert has been sounded in Tamil Nadu in view of Cyclone Gaja.  

15 November 2018, 07:58 AM

IMD has warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at most places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai.  

15 November 2018, 07:57 AM

Here are some visuals from Silver Beach in Cuddalore. Gaja Cyclone is likely to make landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore Thursday evening.

 

