Earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, HP, Kashmir

31 January 2018, 15:22 PM A government agency issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours, shortly after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region jolted parts of north India. The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment has "informed that medium danger avalanche warning of level-3 exists in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil Districts," an official spokesman said.

31 January 2018, 13:27 PM Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, it had a depth of over 190 km and hence was felt in Delhi & quite strongly in Kashmir also: VK Gehlot, Director, National Center for Seismology Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, it had a depth of over 190 km and hence was felt in Delhi & quite strongly in Kashmir also: VK Gehlot, Director, National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/cYPZE6YUk6 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

31 January 2018, 13:26 PM No significant damage is expected from this #earthquake which is deep (190km). It was felt more than 1 000 km from its epicentre and in many cities, people rushed out of the buildings. please RT — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 31, 2018

31 January 2018, 13:21 PM The #earthquake has been potentially felt by 270 millions inhabitants pic.twitter.com/v2YkAEHfIp — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 31, 2018

31 January 2018, 13:16 PM In Jammu and Kashmir, panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and workplaces after the earthquake jolted the state. Officials said there were no immediate reports of loss to life or property. The tremors lasted a few seconds.

31 January 2018, 13:15 PM In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 10 people are injured.

31 January 2018, 13:15 PM In Bela town of Lasbela, a girl was reported killed and nine injured as the roof of a house collapsed, reported geo.tv.

31 January 2018, 13:14 PM The tremore, which was also felt in neighbouring Pakistan, struck 270 km (167 miles) northeast of Kabul in the Hindu Kush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

31 January 2018, 13:09 PM The earthquake struck at a depth of 178km in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

31 January 2018, 13:07 PM The magnitude of the earthquake is said to be 6.1 on the Richter scale, according to the US Geological Survey.

31 January 2018, 13:06 PM Tremors were felt in several parts of north India today following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

31 January 2018, 13:04 PM Tremors felt across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh

31 January 2018, 13:03 PM Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur.

31 January 2018, 13:02 PM The tremors were felt around 12.42 pm. The tremors triggered panic in the national capital forcing people to evacuate residential buildings and office complexes.

31 January 2018, 13:02 PM An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region 14 minutes ago: EMSC (European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre)

31 January 2018, 13:00 PM Social media posts indicated damage in some towns in Northern Pakistan.

31 January 2018, 13:00 PM Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR