Gandhi Jayanti celebrations live updates: PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage

On the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, several events will be organised across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy. The emphasis will be on the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission as the day marks the beginning of the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth.

The Prime Minister will be attending the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention -- a four-day international conference that has brought together sanitation ministers and other leaders from around the world. At the event, he will take a tour of a mini digital exhibition, accompanied by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi will be launched and a CD based on his favourite hymn 'Vaishnav Jan' will be distributed at the event. The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed on this occasion. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.