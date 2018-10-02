हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gandhi Jayanti celebrations live updates: PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage

Today marks the beginning of the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 09:24
On the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, several events will be organised across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy. The emphasis will be on the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission as the day marks the beginning of the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth.

The Prime Minister will be attending the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention -- a four-day international conference that has brought together sanitation ministers and other leaders from around the world. At the event, he will take a tour of a mini digital exhibition, accompanied by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi will be launched and a CD based on his favourite hymn 'Vaishnav Jan' will be distributed at the event. The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed on this occasion. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance. 

2 October 2018, 09:24 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

2 October 2018, 08:54 AM

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: "As we are entering Bapu's 150th birth anniversary year, let us strive to work hard to dedicate a #SwachhBharat to Him, this year!" He had on Monday said that under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Maharashtra has built 60 lakh toilets within three years and the next phase now will be focused on changing the mindset of people to ensure that these toilets were used.

 

2 October 2018, 08:51 AM

In images coming from across the country, ministers can be seen taking part in cleanliness drive. Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasami even posted a picture of him cleaning drainage on Monday.

2 October 2018, 08:44 AM

Far away in the US, half a dozen influential US lawmakers, including four Indian Americans, moved a resolution in the US House of Representatives to posthumously award the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal to Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of his promotion of peace and non-violence. Introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney from New York on September 23, the resolution (H R 6916) is co-sponsored by four Indian American lawmakers in the House Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal.

2 October 2018, 08:38 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday. In his message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the President had said that Mahatma Gandhi will be the guiding light in India's pursuit to eradicate poverty and achieve rapid social and economic progress. He added that it would be "only befitting" to celebrate this year's Jayanti with welfare programmes pertinent to the life and work of Gandhi.

2 October 2018, 08:36 AM

Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately after paying homage at the Rajghat as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

2 October 2018, 08:35 AM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial on Tuesday morning. 

2 October 2018, 08:34 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat and paid homage to the Father of the Nation. He will be taking part in several events to celebrate the 14th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

